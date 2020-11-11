Beef Loving Texans Names Eddie Jackson As Chief Recipe Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beef Loving Texans , the consumer-facing brand of the Texas Beef Council, announced its newest addition to their beef-loving team, Food Network chef and former NFL star Eddie Jackson. Jackson will serve as the brand's Chief Recipe Officer, developing unique, timely recipes for Beef Loving Texans and partnering as an ambassador for the brand. This is the first-ever partnership of its kind for Beef Loving Texans, launching just in time for the holiday season.

"At Beef Loving Texans, we know some of life's greatest memories are made over a delicious meal. That's why we've teamed up with Eddie Jackson as our new Chief Recipe Officer, to help bring even more tasty beef dishes to the table," said Rachel Parsons Chou, Beef Loving Texans' Director of Consumer Marketing. "Eddie brings so much energy, talent and fun to the team, and he really is the ultimate Beef Loving Texan."

Jackson is the host of two popular food reality television shows including Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge and Cooking Channel's Yum & Yummer . Jackson is also known for participating as a contestant on season 4 of the reality cooking competition show MasterChef, winning the eleventh season of the Food Network series Food Network Star, hosting his own Food Network cooking competition series, BBQ Blitz, as well as hosting the Food Network cooking competition series Kids BBQ Championship, to name a few. He is also a former NFL athlete and recently released Game Day Eats , a cookbook full of recipes to take your tailgate to the next level from home.

"I've had a lot of jobs, and while the title of Chief Recipe Officer is a new one for me, I'm really excited about it," said Jackson. "I love cooking with beef, whether that's in the kitchen or on my eight-foot backyard smoker, so this felt like a natural partnership. I can't wait to get started."

To learn more about Jackson's role as Chief Recipe Officer, visit here. Be sure to also follow along on social media for updates and recipes.

About Beef Loving Texans:

Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council 's consumer-facing brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. For more information, visit BeefLovingTexans.com , and be sure to check us out on Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

