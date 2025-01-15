Beef Market in the US to Grow by USD 8.1 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Consumer Demand, AI Redefines Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The beef market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 8.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rising consumer preferences and demand for beef is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing innovations such as cell-cultured beef. However, challenges associated with beef preservation. poses a challenge. Key market players include Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CTI Foods LLC, Greater Omaha Packing, Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kenosha Beef International Ltd., Marfrig Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and Verde Farms.

Beef Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.16 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CTI Foods LLC, Greater Omaha Packing, Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kenosha Beef International Ltd., Marfrig Global Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and Verde Farms

Market Driver

The beef market in the US is witnessing innovations driven by technology, with cell-cultured meat gaining traction. JUST, a US-based company, recently signed a deal with Toriyama, a Japanese beef producer, to develop cell-cultured beef products. Traceability is a significant trend, ensuring consumers of meat quality and adherence to production standards. In Japan, beef products offer complete traceability, providing detailed information on cattle origin, breed, and production process. This reduces the prevalence of counterfeit meat and boosts consumer confidence. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the US beef market.

Farm owners are focusing on raising high-quality feeder cattle to meet the growing demand for red meat in the cattle market. Meat processing facilities are upgrading their infrastructure to produce branded products, catering to the premiumization trend in the retail market. Certified Angus Beef and natural meat products are popular choices for health-conscious consumers, as research organizations highlight the nutritional benefits of red meat in preventing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. The food service industry, including cafes, hotels, and restaurants, is a significant meat distribution channel. Online and retail distribution channels are also gaining traction. Environmental activists and concerns over global warming have led to increased scrutiny of animal farms, with a shift towards sustainable farming practices and the rise of vegan diets. Cattle herds are being bred for specific cow breeds to meet the demands of the market. Ground cut and roasts are popular cuts, with household expenditure on meat continuing to increase. Cattle-based products, such as dairy and leather, also contribute to the industry's growth. Overall, the beef market is dynamic, with various trends shaping its future.

Market Challenges

In the US beef market, preserving beef quality and ensuring safety throughout the supply chain presents significant challenges. Maintaining beef's freshness, flavor, and safety is crucial to meet consumer expectations and regulatory standards. Preventing harmful bacteria, pathogens, and contaminants is essential for consumer health. Proper handling, storage, and transportation are vital to prevent foodborne illnesses. Temperature control is critical to prevent bacterial growth and spoilage, with fluctuations compromising beef quality and safety. Prolonging shelf life without sacrificing quality requires careful packaging, temperature control, and sometimes preservatives or modified atmosphere packaging. Meeting regulatory requirements for food safety, labeling, and packaging adds complexity, necessitating close monitoring and adherence to guidelines. Ensuring efficient transportation and distribution across varying climates and distances within the US further complicates matters.

The beef industry faces several challenges in today's market. Halal certification is essential for catering to the Islamic population and their dietary laws. Premium beef consumers demand dry-aging and sustainable practices for superior meat quality. Sustainable beef products, including organic and grass-fed, are preferred for their environmental impact and nutritional value. Food safety and traceability are crucial for consumer trust. Beef industry workers require personal protective equipment to ensure safety. Sustainable farming practices, disease resistance, and genetic engineering are key to producing high-quality, disease-free cattle. Consumer dietary habits are shifting towards lower fat and calorie content, leading to the rise of plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and lab-grown meat. Beef substitutes like soy, peas, and wheat gluten are gaining popularity. Meat quality and product substitutes are significant concerns for the industry. Environmental impact, health concerns, and animal feed materials are critical issues that the beef industry must address to remain competitive and sustainable. Loin cuts, steaks, ground cuts, burgers, and rolls remain popular, but consumer preferences continue to evolve. Halal and Kosher beef cater to specific religious populations, while sustainable farming practices ensure long-term success.

Segment Overview

This beef market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Loin

2.2 Brisket

2.3 Shank

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The beef market encompasses various retail channels, with offline distribution being a significant segment. This includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, hard discount stores, and convenience stores. Major retailers like Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., and Target Corp. Have dedicated beef sections in their stores, utilizing promotional strategies such as signage branding and discounts. Walmart and Walgreens are notable retailers stocking beef. Vendors prioritize these channels due to their extensive reach, ease of inventory management, and transportation advantages. Specialty stores, focusing on specific product categories, were the second-most popular retail outlets for beef sales in 2023. They offer a wide variety of halal meat products and diverse brands, allowing players to effectively plan marketing, advertising, and promotional budgets. Consumption through hard discount stores and convenience stores was minimal in 2023, with hard discount stores primarily selling leading brands and private labels at lower prices. Despite potential regulatory concerns, the offline distribution segment is projected to expand, driven by retailer partnerships and the growth of the retail sector overall.

Research Analysis

Beef is a prized source of animal-sourced protein in the food sector, beloved for its rich taste and nutritional value. As health consciousness grows, the beef industry faces increasing demand from middle class consumers seeking nutrient-dense foods. Convenience is also a driving factor, with cafes and eateries offering steaks, ground cuts, burgers, rolls, and more. Beef's protein value, with essential amino acids, makes it a popular choice for the working population and younger generations. However, concerns over fat and calorie content persist, leading some to explore plant-based proteins. Sustainable practices in animal feed materials, farming, and meat processing facilities are crucial for the industry's future. Farm owners focus on raising feeder cattle, ensuring high-quality produce for consumers. Dietary preferences continue to shape the market, with a diverse range of cuts and products catering to various tastes and needs.

Market Research Overview

Beef is a prized source of animal-sourced protein in the food sector, catering to the health consciousness of middle class consumers. The meat industry offers a variety of cuts, including brisket, shank, loin, and more, prepared using different slaughter methods. Nutrient-rich and high in protein value, beef is a staple in cafes and eateries. Dietary habits of younger generations favor convenience foods, leading to an increase in demand for premium beef, organic beef, and sustainable beef products. The beef industry prioritizes food safety and traceability, ensuring consumers receive high-quality meat. Sustainable practices, such as dry aging and sustainable farming, are increasingly important. However, plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and cultured meat are emerging alternatives, raising concerns about their environmental impact and health implications. Meat quality is crucial, with factors like fat and calorie content, nutrient value, and meat distribution channels influencing consumer preferences. The industry also caters to specific dietary preferences, including kosher and halal, and offers sustainable farming practices, disease resistance, and genetic engineering for improved meat quality. Working population and food service industry demand for branded products and premiumization trends continue to drive growth in the beef market. Certified Angus Beef and natural meat products are popular choices, with research organizations focusing on improving nutritional content and meat distribution channels. Personal protective equipment is essential for meat processing facilities and farm owners, ensuring the safety of farm animals and workers. Animal farm owners and cattle market operators prioritize animal feed materials and feeder cattle, while meat processing facilities and retail market players focus on retail distribution channels and branded products. The industry continues to evolve, adapting to changing consumer preferences and trends.

