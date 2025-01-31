Beef Market in the US to Grow by USD 8.1 Billion (2024-2028), Rising Consumer Demand Boosts Growth, Report on AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The beef market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 8.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rising consumer preferences and demand for beef is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing innovations such as cell-cultured beef. However, challenges associated with beef preservation. poses a challenge. Key market players include Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CTI Foods LLC, Greater Omaha Packing, Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kenosha Beef International Ltd., Marfrig Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and Verde Farms.

Beef Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.16 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Agri Beef Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CTI Foods LLC, Greater Omaha Packing, Green Vista Farm LLC, Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kenosha Beef International Ltd., Marfrig Global Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., OSI Group LLC, Perdue Farms Inc., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., and Verde Farms

Market Driver

The US beef market is experiencing in demand due to the growing trend towards animal-sourced protein and health consciousness. Cafes and eateries, middle class consumers, and the working population are driving this demand. Convenience foods like steaks, brisket, shank, loin, and ground cuts are popular choices. Kosher and Halal certifications are important for certain consumer groups. Sustainable practices, such as dry aging and sustainable farming, are becoming essential for premium beef and organic labels. Food safety, traceability, and nutrient value are key considerations. The beef industry is adapting to dietary preferences, with plant-based meat substitutes like soy, peas, and wheat gluten gaining traction. However, environmental impact and health concerns are driving interest in plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and cultured meat. Meat quality, product substitutes, and meat distribution channels are critical areas of focus. The food service industry, natural meat products, and meat processing facilities are key players in this market. The premiumization trend is evident with brands like Certified Angus Beef. Food safety, disease resistance, and meat distribution channels are crucial for maintaining consumer trust. Animal farm owners, feeder cattle, and cattle market prices are closely watched indicators. Retail market demand for branded products is increasing, with online and retail distribution channels expanding. Research organizations are exploring sustainable farming practices, genetic engineering, and disease resistance to meet consumer needs and address environmental concerns.

The beef market in the US is witnessing notable trends driven by technological innovations. One such development is the production of cell-cultured meat, which is gaining traction globally. JUST, a US-based company, recently signed an agreement with Toriyama, a leading Japanese beef producer, to create cell-cultured beef products. Additionally, effective traceability is a priority in the beef industry, ensuring consumers of meat quality and adherence to production and distribution standards. Japan is a prime example of this, with complete traceability throughout their beef supply chain.

Market Challenges

The US beef market faces several challenges in the food sector. With growing health consciousness, consumers are seeking out animal-sourced proteins like beef for its nutritional value, particularly its high protein content. However, middle class consumers also prioritize convenience and affordability, leading to a demand for processed meats and cuts like brisket, shank, and loin. Dietary preferences and religious laws, such as kosher and halal, influence the production and distribution of beef. Sustainable practices, including dry aging and sustainable farming, are becoming important for premium beef and organic beef brands. Food safety and traceability are crucial for consumer trust. The beef industry must address concerns over environmental impact, disease resistance, and meat quality. Sustainable farming practices and genetic engineering are being explored to meet these challenges. Plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and cultured meat are emerging as potential substitutes, but they face their own challenges in terms of nutritional value and consumer acceptance. Food safety, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability are key issues for the beef industry. Meeting these challenges requires investment in research, technology, and sustainable practices. The industry must also adapt to changing consumer preferences and dietary habits, such as the growing popularity of vegan diets and the premiumization trend in natural meat products. The beef market includes various players, from farm owners and feeder cattle suppliers to meat processing facilities and retail outlets. The distribution channel includes food service industry, dining out at cafes and hotels, online channels, and retail distribution channels. Research organizations play a crucial role in developing new technologies and practices to meet the evolving needs of the market. The beef market is influenced by various factors, including household expenditure, animal feed materials, and disease outbreaks. The industry must adapt to these challenges to maintain consumer trust and meet the nutritional needs of the working population and younger generations. The future of the beef market depends on its ability to balance consumer demands for affordability, convenience, and sustainability with the need for food safety, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability.





In the US beef market, preserving beef quality and ensuring safety throughout the supply chain is paramount. Maintaining beef's freshness, flavor, and adhering to consumer expectations and regulatory standards is essential. Ensuring beef is free from bacteria, pathogens, and contaminants is crucial for consumer health. Proper handling, storage, and transportation are vital to prevent foodborne illnesses. Temperature control is essential to prevent bacterial growth and spoilage. Fluctuations in temperature can compromise beef quality and safety. Prolonging beef's shelf life requires careful packaging, temperature control, and sometimes the use of preservatives or modified atmosphere packaging. Ensuring these measures are in place is key to the success of the US beef market.

Segment Overview

This beef market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Loin

2.2 Brisket

2.3 Shank

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel for beef in the US comprises various retail formats, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, hard discount stores, and convenience stores. Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., and Target Corp. Are significant global retailers with dedicated beef meat segments. Vendors employ promotional strategies, such as branding and discounts, to attract consumers. Walmart and Walgreens are notable retailers selling beef. Geographical accessibility, production ease, and inventory management are factors influencing vendors' supply to organized retail. Retail growth fuels the popularity of outlets, with heavy discounts and attractive cabinets driving consumer appeal. Specialty stores, focusing on specific product categories, offer a wide range of beef products and brands. Hard discount stores and convenience stores have minimal beef sales due to their focus on private-label brands and lower prices. Despite this, the offline distribution segment is projected to expand, as vendors aim to strengthen retailer partnerships and grow market share.

Research Analysis

The beef market in the US is a significant segment of the food sector, providing high-quality protein sourced from animals. With increasing health consciousness, middle-class consumers are seeking nutrient-dense foods, making beef a popular choice. Beef's protein value, with essential nutrients like iron and zinc, appeals to the working population and younger generations. Dietary habits have shifted towards convenience foods, leading to the popularity of steaks, ground cuts, burgers, rolls, and other beef products in cafes and eateries. The beef industry focuses on sustainable practices, using animal feed materials and implementing efficient farming methods to minimize environmental impact. Farm owners raise feeder cattle for meat processing facilities, ensuring a consistent supply of beef for consumers. The calorie and fat content of beef vary depending on the cut, with leaner options available for those conscious of their dietary preferences. The rise of plant-based proteins challenges the beef industry, but beef remains a staple in many diets due to its nutritional value and culinary versatility.

Market Research Overview

The Beef market in the US is a significant segment of the food sector, providing high-quality animal sourced protein to consumers. With growing health consciousness, the demand for beef and other meat products continues to rise, especially among middle class consumers. Convenience foods, such as steaks, brisket, shank, and loin cuts, are popular choices for working populations and younger generations. The beef industry prioritizes sustainable practices, including humane slaughter methods and sustainable farming practices, to meet the increasing demand for premium and organic beef. Beef products offer essential nutrients, including protein, iron, and zinc, making them a staple in many diets. However, concerns over fat and calorie content, environmental impact, and health issues, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers, have led to increased interest in plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and cultured meat. The beef industry is committed to food safety, traceability, and sustainable farming practices, ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality, nutritious, and safe beef products. The market includes a diverse range of offerings, from kosher and halal beef to dry-aged and sustainable beef products. Meat distribution channels include food service industry, natural meat products, and retail distribution channels, with online channels and retail outlets also playing a significant role. Research organizations and industry associations are actively working on improving meat quality, disease resistance, and genetic engineering to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The beef market caters to various dietary preferences, including those who follow kosher or halal laws, and offers a wide range of products, from loin cuts and ground cuts to roasts and rolls. The market also includes a diverse range of cattle herds, cow breeds, and animal farm owners, with cattle market and retail market playing crucial roles in the supply chain. The premiumization trend continues to shape the market, with certified Angus beef and branded products gaining popularity among consumers.

