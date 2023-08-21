Beef market to grow by USD 43.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing demand for meat to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beef market size is expected to increase by USD 43.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Beef market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the beef markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Hence, the increasing demand from the major countries is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Beef Market 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the beef market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., St. Helens Meat Packers Ltd, Tyson Foods Inc., and Vion Holding NV.

Beef Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for meat is a key factor driving market growth. The largest portion of the total demand for meat products is for fresh meat, and during the projected period, demand is anticipated to increase at a steady rate. While the increase is anticipated in APAC and Europe, the rate of meat consumption in North America is predicted to be moderate due to growing health concerns. Furthermore, pork and poultry consumption rates have increased in North America and Western Europe because of the red meat substitution with leaner meat. Poultry consumption is anticipated to outpace that of all other types of meat. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Stringent government regulation is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 43.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.14 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Brazil, Spain, and India Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cargill Inc., Danish Crown AS, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Marfrig Global Foods SA, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., St. Helens Meat Packers Ltd, Tyson Foods Inc., and Vion Holding NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

