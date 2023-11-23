Beef Market to Reach $625,779.2 million, Globally, by 2032 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Consumers from Generation X and Millennials are driving the beef market by prioritizing food sources that offer instant protein. Their busy lifestyles and focus on health and fitness lead them to choose beef as a quick and protein-rich option. Convenient beef-based products such as beef jerky or protein bars, align with their preferences for on-the-go nutrition. This demand for convenient protein sources is a key factor surging the beef market among these generational segments.

PORTLAND, Ore, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Beef Market By Product Type (Loin, Chuck, Round, Brisket, Rib, and Others), Cut Type (Ground Beef, Steaks, Roasts, Cubed, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket And Hypermarket, Retail Store, Wholesaler, E-Commerce, and Others)". According to the report, the global beef market generated $445,141.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $625,779.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5011

Prime determinants of growth

Advanced technology is revolutionizing the beef market by enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Precision agriculture tools, such as GPS-guided equipment and data analytics, optimize cattle farming practices. Blockchain technology improves traceability, ensuring food safety. Additionally, innovations in meat processing, such as automation and robotics, boost production speed and quality. These technological advancements reduce costs, minimize waste, and meet the increasing global demand for high-quality beef products, thus propelling market growth. A healthy diet comprising essential proteins and nutrition is becoming a preferred choice among consumers.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $445.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $625.8 billion CAGR 3.5 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Product Type, Cut Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Increase in Trend Toward Nutrient-Rich Food Increase in Online Meat Distribution Channels Restraints Increase in Prices Growth in Health Concerns and Veganism Opportunities Increase in Awareness of Sustainable Production

The Loin segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on product type, the loin segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global beef market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It encompasses cuts such as tenderloin and sirloin, which are lean and highly sought after for their fine texture and mild flavor. Loin cuts are often used for steaks and roasts and are prized for their culinary versatility and quality. However, the brisket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Rise of foodie culture and barbecue enthusiasts has contributed to brisket's prominence, with consumers seeking its rich taste and tender texture.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3GcsAJ6

The ground beef segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on cut type, the ground beef segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Beef Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Recent trends in ground beef consumption include a rising demand for leaner varieties, driven by health-conscious consumers. However, the cubed segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032. Cubed beef caters to this demand, offering a convenient and flavorful choice. Additionally, it suits various global cuisines, aligning with the growing trend of international flavors in home cooking and restaurant menus.

The supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global beef market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Consumers favor these large retail outlets for their convenience and wide product selection. Trends in these stores include an increasing demand for organic and sustainably sourced beef, as well as greater transparency regarding product origins and quality. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Online meat shopping platforms and grocery delivery services have gained popularity, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global beef market revenue. In North America, the beef market is characterized by a growing consumer preference for lean and sustainably sourced beef products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. Population growth, urbanization, and rise in disposable incomes are driving the demand for beef products. Additionally, changes in dietary preferences and westernization of diets contribute to higher consumption.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5011

Leading Market Players: -

American Foods Group, LLC

Leverandørselskabet Danish Crown AmbA

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

NH Foods Ltd.

Smithfield Foods, Inc

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Agri Beef Co.

Cargill, Incorporated

The Kroger Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global beef market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Meat-Based Flavors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Pork Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Meat Snacks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2031

Processed Meat Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research