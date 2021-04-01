Beef Protein: A New Contender in a Whey-Protein Dominated Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Ultimate Paleo Protein is well-versed on the importance of protein — it's in the name, after all. The group is also aware that a number of individuals are sensitive to dairy/whey protein options that have currently flooded the market. These considerations are what drove the Twin-Cities-based brand to develop its flagship product: Ultimate Paleo Protein.

From day one, the goal was to bring a product to market that addressed as many allergy/sensitivity concerns as possible, while using the highest quality ingredients, and was formulated for maximum digestibility and absorption. They were surprised when they found the answer out in a field chewing cud.

Beef protein provides an ideal solution to individuals with a sensitivity to whey protein. Among other things, Ultimate Paleo Protein found that beef supports nitrogen retention, supports muscle tissue, and tends to break down easier than many other proteins.

Critically, the brand also found that if beef protein was properly processed, it didn't taste like, well, beef. On the contrary, it could easily be added to protein products that were formulated to taste like chocolate, vanilla, or even an unflavored option.

The result of Ultimate Paleo Protein's efforts was a line of potent products that are free of hormones and antibiotics, non-GMO, and hypoallergenic. In addition, the company went to great lengths to ensure that it chose the highest-quality ingredients. This led to further claims that the products were grass-fed, pasture-raised, paleo, keto-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.

With effective products and an impressive string of diet-friendly labels under its belt, the brand took to the markets to bring its superior formula to consumers. As it did so, the Ultimate Paleo Protein team strove to keep its product as affordable as possible — and it appears to have done just that. In spite of the list of high-quality ingredients, the brand has managed to price its supplements at one of the lowest price points per serving in the market.

Between accessibility and its hypoallergenic makeup, Ultimate Paleo Protein has managed to bring a truly unique product into a saturated marketplace. As the innovative, allergy/sensitivity friendly protein powder continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how many whey based formulas consider making the switch into the powerfully effective beef protein market.

