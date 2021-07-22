Beefitarian™ Donates $15,000 Worth of Beef to Winner of its City Showdown

The first-of-its-kind Beefitarian City Showdown partnered with five community food banks across the United States, including Maryland Food Bank, Freestore Food Bank in Cincinnati, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, San Antonio Food Bank, and Hope for Hunger Food Bank - Phoenix Rescue Mission. The community was encouraged to vote for their city to win the donation between May 28 and June 18. In addition to its food bank partnerships, Beefitarian created unique and authentic beef dishes that celebrate the history and flavors of each city, and encouraged the community to try out the recipes.

"We recognize the important work and incredible responsibility that food banks have in their communities," said Trevlyn Carson, JBS USA marketing manager. "The Beefitarian City Showdown was established to highlight these diverse food banks and their missions to alleviate hunger within their communities and provide sustainable solutions for families in need, all while celebrating the exploration of trying new and unique beef recipes at home."

As champion of the Beefitarian City Showdown, Hope for Hunger Food Bank - Phoenix Rescue Mission will receive $15,000 in beef, equating to 5,769 pounds of high-quality, lean ground beef and 5,769 meals for families or individuals visiting the food bank.

"At Hope for Hunger Food Bank, we realize that hope often begins with a meal," said Rachel Stacke, Phoenix Rescue Mission sharing supervisor. "Providing a robust variety of food to carry a family through the month is crucial to showing them how much we care for them as people. We are so thankful that Beefitarian invited us to participate in this contest and could not be more excited about what this high-quality beef will mean to the hundreds of families we serve every week in the Valley of the Sun. It's more than a meal: it's a glimpse of hope."

In addition to the championship prize awarded to Hope for Hunger - Phoenix Rescue Mission, the additional participating food banks in the Beefitarian City Showdown - Maryland Food Bank, Freestore Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and San Antonio Food Bank - will be awarded $1,000 on behalf of JBS USA.

While the Beefitarian City Showdown is over, the community can still check out Beefitarian.com to try the participating city recipes, explore various beef cooking methods, and learn about the nutritional benefits of beef.

About Beefitarian ™

Beefitarian™ unites beef lovers and provides easy-to-understand preparation tips, ideas for entertaining, recipes and nutritional information. Learn more at Beefitarian.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. For more information, please visit www.jbsfoodsgroup.com.

About Hope for Hunger - Phoenix Rescue Mission

Every day, Hope for Hunger Food Bank provides emergency food and more for roughly 130 families in Glendale and parts of Phoenix and Peoria. The food bank is a true beacon of hope to the community — a place where caring volunteers come together as the hands and feet of Jesus — creating healthier, stronger futures and lives transformed. For more information, visit https://phoenixrescuemission.org/hope-for-hunger/.

SOURCE Beefitarian

