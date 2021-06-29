Beeflow Raises $8.3MM Series A Round, Backed by Ospraie Ag Science, Steve Jurvetson, Jeff Wilke and Others

Beeflow raises $8.3 million Series A , led by Ospraie Ag Science, Steve Jurvetson, Jeff Wilke, among others Tweet this

"We are impressed with Beeflow's advances in bee health and pollination efficiency, which are critically important to a durable and well-functioning set of interconnected ecosystems. OAS is excited to lead the Series A round, supporting Beeflow's continued innovation on the farm and those concomitant positive externalities to the environment," said Yogesh Mago, Senior Partner at Ospraie Ag Science.

"We are very excited to work with investors who believe that bees will play a role in leading the transition to a more regenerative and sustainable agriculture system," said Viel, the CEO of Beeflow. "Pollination was a largely forgotten issue by the agriculture industry, but now "bee-friendly" practices are becoming standard for the food supply chain. It's a perfect time for us to scale and grow our team."

The Beeflow platform is based on extensive scientific research into how bee nutrition and behavior influence pollinators' performance and health. Dr. Walter Farina, an Argentinean researcher with more than 20 years of experience studying bee brains and communication, leads the scientific effort for Beeflow's ToBEE - a technology that trains bees to pollinate targeted flowers. Beeflow's research has also enabled development of plant-based dietary supplements that produce powerful outcomes for farmers as well as the bee ecosystem. For example, one of these technologies helps bees improve their pollination in cooler temperatures by up to 7x.

"Bees are responsible for pollinating 70% of global crop production and play a significant role in our food supply chain," says Viel, "but the agriculture industry historically has been hard on insects, and many of the planet's 20,000 bee species are near extinction. We need to restore insect biodiversity to make agriculture more sustainable. At Beeflow, we use nature as a technology to produce more food with less environmental impact."

About Beeflow

Beeflow is an agtech company based in Los Angeles that helps farmers produce more food with reduced environmental impact. By feeding bees with proprietary, plant-based supplements, Beeflow has demonstrated up to 90% improvement in yields on various crops, including almonds, blueberries, raspberries, kiwifruit, among others. Beeflow's partners include Driscoll's, Woolf Farming, and BASF. For more information, visit www.beeflow.com

About Ospraie Ag Science

Ospraie Ag Science LLC (OAS) identifies solutions to help farmers "Do More With Less." By increasing profitability, improving quality-adjusted yield and reducing environmental impact, OAS's companies not only benefit producers but generate smarter, healthier and more efficient food for consumers globally. For more information, visit www.ospraieagscience.com

