Beefree acquires Really Good Emails, bridging the gap between inspiration and email creation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beefree , a leader in no-code email creation tools, is excited to announce the acquisition of Really Good Emails (RGE). The acquisition will shorten the distance between email inspiration and creation, enrich the collection of inspiring email designs available at reallygoodemails.com , and broaden Beefree's support for the email community.

Beefree partners with Really Good Emails, enhancing email creation tools with inspiring designs and community support. Post this Beefree, a pioneer in intuitive, no-code tools for email creation, announced that it is joining forces with Really Good Emails—the leading source of email design inspiration. With this acquisition, Beefree aims to better merge email inspiration and creation without changing what RGE is at its core.

For years, RGE has been a source of inspiration, hosting a curated library of over 15,000 exceptional email designs from top brands and engaging a community of more than 220,000 subscribers. Teaming up with Beefree puts RGE in a strong position to improve its services and support the email community with bigger investments in initiatives and resources.

Effective immediately, the Pro version of RGE's email collection tool is free for all customers. This enables users to create multiple collections and submit new emails using the convenient Chrome plugin . Looking to the future, users will be able to seamlessly transition from inspiration to creation with access to Beefree's easy-to-use email builder for editing templates inspired by the RGE catalog's most popular designs.

"Inspiration is such a key piece of content creation, and often the step that's right before design tools like Beefree come into the picture," said Massimo Arrigoni, CEO at Beefree. "RGE always felt like a natural extension of what we do and gets us closer to our mission. We are truly excited to invest in the brand, the tools, and the fantastic community around it."

"We're thrilled about what this partnership means for our community," said Mike Nelson, an RGE co-founder. "Beefree's sender-agnostic builder aligns seamlessly with our mission to serve all email makers, copywriters, and designers across the industry. Our shared culture and dedication to email, coupled with additional financial resources, will undoubtedly bring even more value to our users, ensuring RGE continues to be the top resource for email inspiration, education, and design."

With Beefree's backing, RGE aims to deepen its commitment to the email community by further investing in Unspam, bringing the event to more cities and audiences. Keeping with the unconventional and casual environment, the events will continue to offer affordable tickets, with surplus funds supporting community initiatives like scholarships and travel assistance, ensuring Unspam's focus as a community-first event.

Mike Nelson and Matt Helbig, co-founders of RGE, will assume full-time roles at Beefree. Matthew Smith and Matt Cook will continue as advisors to RGE. Justine Jordan, who became Beefree's Head of Strategy and Community this January, co-organized the recent Unspam conference, demonstrating the alignment between Beefree and RGE.

About Beefree

Beefree , previously known as BEE, is a business unit of Growens (GROW:IM). The company offers intuitive design tools that enable businesses to craft beautiful, high-performing emails compatible with any marketing platform. Its no-code builders are also used to design landing pages, pop-ups, and other digital assets. Beefree's design tools are available online at beefree.io and seamlessly embedded in 600+ SaaS applications through the Beefree SDK .

About Really Good Emails

Really Good Emails aims to be the best showcase of email design and resources on the web. It provides transparency into product and customer email cycles that are not available anywhere else, with a curated catalog of over 15,000 handpicked emails powered by community submissions and an obsessive drive to find the best email examples. RGE's founders have led campaigns for some of the biggest global brands and have spent more than ten years building the site and community around it.

