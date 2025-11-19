BeeHero Ranked Number 109 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 866% Revenue Growth to strategic market execution, breakthrough precision pollination technology, and team-wide commitment to innovation.

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeHero today announced it ranked 109 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. BeeHero grew 866% during this period.

BeeHero CEO Omer Davidi at the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award ceremony, celebrating the company’s 866% revenue growth and industry innovation. BeeHero’s In-Hive sensor monitors colony strength to optimize pollination and help growers maximize crop potential.

BeeHero's Chief Executive Officer, Omer Davidi, credits the company's 866% revenue growth to GTM discipline, a breakthrough vision for precision pollination, and the deep ownership demonstrated by the team across every function. He said, "The team earned this growth. Their focus, dedication, and willingness to push boundaries brought our vision to life. When that level of execution meets a transformative mission, the results speak for themselves."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, AI, and IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) results in better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. Their precision pollination solution is rapidly evolving into the backbone of the data-driven approach needed to build a resilient and future-proof sustainable agriculture ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Palo Alto, California and R&D in Tel Aviv, Israel.

