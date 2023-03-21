Beehive Insurance Relocating Headquarters to Taylorsville

MURRAY, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive Insurance is excited to announce its new headquarters at the Riverboat Road Building in Taylorsville, Utah, following sister company Geneva Rock's acquisition of the property. The move will allow Beehive Insurance to better serve its clients while expanding operations.

"Joining the vibrant Taylorsville community is an exciting step for Beehive Insurance," said Doug Snow, President of Beehive Insurance. "Additional space supports both Beehive's regional expansion and our business model of premier and personal service. We'll be taking our statewide operation to a new level—it's energized our whole team."

Beehive Insurance's former location in Murray, Utah, was no longer sufficient due to growth within the company. Years of success in the trucking, construction, and non-profit industries fueled the growth of Beehive Insurance. Being a Best Practices Agency has also helped the company attract top talent and grow significantly through the years.

"I believe that Beehive Insurance's decision to choose Taylorsville as its new home speaks volumes about the city's business-friendly environment and strong workforce," said Ryan Starks, Executive Director for the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. "I'm confident this partnership will not only benefit Beehive Insurance but also contribute to the economic growth of Taylorsville and the state of Utah."

The new headquarters, located in the heart of Salt Lake Valley, will offer the company more space while staying centrally located. Beehive Insurance will lease 15,000 square feet on the second floor, including shared office space, a 64-person training room, a gym, a conference room, and flex offices.

An extensive interior remodel and parking lot resurfacing are currently in progress, with Beehive Insurance planning to move into the new building after March 31.

"I am thrilled to welcome Beehive Insurance to our community, and I'm confident their presence in Taylorsville will have a positive impact on our local economy," said Utah State Senator Wayne Harper. "With Beehive Insurance's sterling reputation in the industry and their new opportunity to grow, they are headed for stellar success, both in this state and beyond."

About Beehive Insurance

Since 1961, Beehive Insurance has been in the business of building trust. As one of Utah's largest full-service, independent insurance agencies, Beehive Insurance delivers outstanding coverage options and business solutions for clients throughout the Intermountain West. Beehive Insurance specializes in all types of commercial insurance and employee benefits. Time and time again, Beehive Insurance clients recommend Beehive as their preferred insurance partner due to our reliability, attention to detail, and value-added products and services.

