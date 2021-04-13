Beekeeper Announces Speakers and Agenda for Upcoming Frontline Future Event

OAKLAND, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper, the leading mobile workforce productivity and collaboration platform designed specifically for frontline workers, today announced its agenda and talented lineup of speakers for its Frontline Future event, a one-day virtual summit dedicated to the frontline workforce. Taking place on Thursday, May 6, Frontline Future will examine trends, themes, and technologies that will define the future of frontline work.

Frontline Future's keynotes will be given by Crystal Kadakia, Leading Consultant and CEO of Learning Cluster Design; Kevin Spain, General Partner of Emergence, and Beekeeper CEO and Co-Founder Cristian Grossmann.

Presentations will delve into the importance of today's frontline workforce and its distinct needs, actionable steps that business leaders can take to implement organizational improvements and increase engagement, and specific examples showcasing organizations that have leveraged technology to support frontline employees.

Attendees will:

Gain actionable insights about frontline digitalization and how to capitalize on it

Explore real-life business lessons learned during COVID-19

Get input from thought leaders on how to transform the frontline employee experience (EX)

Learn how to harness future trends for the frontline workforce

Have the opportunity to network with thought leaders and participants in the frontline space

Notable speakers include Dr. Andre Vielstädte, Managing Director, Tӧnnies; Debra Punke, Senior Vice President of Human Capital and Communications, Concord Hospitality Enterprises; Sandy Gentles, Vice President of Talent Point by Marriott International; Kimberly W. Wolff, Technology Business Relationship Manager of Cargill; Daniel Waite, Vice President of People Operations for SH Hotels and Resorts; Jӧrg Funke, CFO of BUTLERS; Tara Gambill, Senior Director of Enterprise Systems of MOD Pizza; Allison Grealis, President of Women in Manufacturing; Jessica Kennett Cork, Vice President of Community Engagement & Communications of YKK Corporation of America; Judith Sparber, Human Capitalist Specialist and Former CHRO, Marché; Dennis Brewster, Learning and Development Manager of HyLife.

"We look forward to engaging with frontline leaders from around the world at Frontline Future, a must-attend event for any organization employing frontline workers," said Cristian Grossmann, CEO and Co-founder of Beekeeper. "Frontline workers have always been a critical part of essential industries like healthcare, retail, manufacturing, hospitality. Now more than ever, leadership teams must work together to maximize the potential of their frontlines."

To learn more and register for Frontline Future, please visit https://www.frontlinefuture.io/ .

ABOUT BEEKEEPER

Beekeeper is the mobile productivity and collaboration platform for frontline workers. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage non-routine work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations.

Website: www.beekeeper.io , Blog: www.beekeeper.io/blog , Twitter: @beekeepersocial

SOURCE Beekeeper

Related Links

beekeeper.io

