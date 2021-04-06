Beekeeper CEO's New Book Shares Vital Insights on How to Gain a Competitive Advantage With a Digitally-Enabled Frontline Workforce

OAKLAND, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper, the leading mobile workforce productivity and collaboration platform designed specifically for frontline workers, today announced the launch of its inaugural handbook for business and operations leaders, "The Rise of the Frontline Worker: How to Turn Your Frontline Workforce Into Your Biggest Competitive Advantage."

Authored by former waiter, factory worker, and chemical engineer turned tech entrepreneur, Cristian Grossmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Beekeeper, details the factors at play that have expedited the pressing need for digital transformation for frontline workforces.

Available on Amazon, "The Rise of the Frontline Worker" assesses the critical significance of the frontline workforce and the changes key industries have undergone as a result of COVID-19. The book offers a roadmap for improving operations, with examples and advice to guide business leaders in rethinking traditional approaches to efficiency, digital enablement, and employee engagement.

"Frontline employees are any company's greatest asset. They drive the customer experience, serve as the public face of the business, and possess institutional knowledge that can only be ascertained from hours spent on the front lines," said Grossmann. "The recent pandemic has exposed the acute need to act on the big gap of digitalization between frontline workers and the rest of the organization. With this book, I hope to highlight the immense importance of the frontline worker in today's global economy, and to arm employers with the knowledge and tools required to digitally connect and empower their entire workforce."

The book includes real-life case studies, examples, and actionable insights to address key themes, including:

The (Re)Emergence of the Frontline Workforce: how recent global events have re-centered the front lines in workforce conversations

how recent global events have re-centered the front lines in workforce conversations Defining Characteristics: what makes the frontline workforce unique and how to address its distinct needs

what makes the frontline workforce unique and how to address its distinct needs Barriers to Change: what business leaders must overcome to implement organizational improvements and improve efficiency, safety, and engagement

what business leaders must overcome to implement organizational improvements and improve efficiency, safety, and engagement The Future of a Connected Workforce: how companies can leverage technology and realize the benefits of a digitalized workforce

As the world enters the late stages of the pandemic, companies in key frontline industries, such as retail and manufacturing, are taking steps to become more agile and adaptable. "The Rise of the Frontline Worker" delivers insights to help companies create a connected workforce that includes everyone in their organizations, from high-level management teams to employees on the factory floor.

Visit Amazon to purchase a paperback version or download a digital copy of "The Rise of the Frontline Worker." For more information about Beekeeper, go to beekeeper.io.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper is the mobile productivity and collaboration platform for frontline workers. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage non-routine work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations.

