Beekley Medical Receives Presidential Award for Exports

BRISTOL, Conn., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented Beekley Medical with the President's "E" Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 21. The President's "E" Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

Wilbur Ross, US Secretary of Commerce presenting the President's "E" Award for Exports to Amy Bosco, Global Business Development, Senior Manager, and Martha Flannery, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Beekley Medical in Washington, D.C., May 21, 2018.

"Beekley Medical has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The "E" Awards Committee was very impressed with Beekley Medical's use of market research to help identify opportunities in new international markets. The company's record of imports to 48 countries was also particularly notable. Beekley Medical's achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs," said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

"At Beekley Medical our focus is to make the lives of everyone we touch a little better and our goal is to help positively impact patients' lives and improve clinical outcomes. To have the opportunity to do this for patients all over the world is exciting and meaningful for us. We were delighted to earn the President's E Award and are excited to continue to serve patients around the world in the future."

In total, Secretary Ross honored 43 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President's "E" Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

U.S. companies are nominated for the "E" Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department's International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.33 trillion in 2017, accounting for 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 10.7 million jobs nationwide in 2016, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the "E" Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II "E" symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

