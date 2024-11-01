Beekman 1802 and American Red Cross Unite on World Kindness Day for the Ultimate Act of Kindness

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802 is a skin health company that began from a single act of Kindness. Each year, Beekman 1802 commemorates World Kindness Day by highlighting ways in which small acts of Kindness can improve the health of our skin, body, mind and community. This World Kindness Day, November 13, Beekman 1802 is excited to announce their partnership with the American Red Cross to raise awareness about the critical need for blood donations and how giving blood is truly the ultimate act of Kindness.

For those wishing to participate nationwide, you can schedule an appointment to give blood where you live through our “Nationwide Kindness Day Virtual Blood Drive.” Visit rcblood.org/Beekman1802 for more details. All those who come to donate at the Red Cross will be given a free Nurses First Hand Cream as a token of appreciation for their generous act. Beekman 1802's Nurses First Hand Cream will be available at Red Cross Blood Drives from Nov. 10-16 in celebration of World Kindness Day.

With recent FDA changes which have made blood donation eligibility more inclusive, eliminating questions based on sexual orientation, the Red Cross has partnered with LGBTQ+-founded brand Beekman 1802, and its founders, husbands Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell to be the faces of their latest campaign. This collaboration features livestream events across their social media platforms to engage the community and encourage donations. Additionally, the Beekman founders have recorded broadcast voice messages to reach out to thousands of prior Red Cross donors, motivating them to donate again in honor of World Kindness Day. Together, they aim to promote blood donations from all individuals across the U.S., especially in light of the FDA's new guidance, which focuses on individual risk assessment rather than gender or sexual orientation.

"As a physician, I am keenly aware of how important giving blood can be--a precious gift that we don't realize we need until some of life's scariest moments. On a day that highlights the importance of Kindness, I cannot think of a better call to action for all Americans. I was so interested to learn that through the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, any donor can trace where their gift of life was utilized--following in real time the ripple effect of their Kindness. Furthermore, as a member of the LGBTQ community, I am so pleased to learn of the changes in donation requirements that enable members of this community to give under the same criteria as all others." - Dr. Brent Ridge, Co-Founder of Beekman 1802

As part of this campaign, Beekman 1802 has partnered with the Red Cross at locations across the U.S. Their flagship event, on November 13, World Kindness Day, Beekman 1802 will have an activation at the Ulta Store in Plano, TX, conveniently located in the same location as a Red Cross Blood Donation Center. All those who come to donate at the Red Cross will be invited to the Ulta store, where they will receive a "Kind to Skin" consultation and a free Nurses First Hand Cream as a token of appreciation for their generous act.

Additionally, donors at the Washington DC, Denver, and Los Angeles locations will receive a free Nurses Hand Cream directly at their Red Cross Blood Donation sites from Nov. 10-16. Additional details on locations listed below, hours vary by day -

Dallas Location: Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 741 N-US Central Expressway, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75075 (Located next to Ulta)

Washington, DC Location: Dr Charles Drew Blood Donation Center, 1730 E Street, NW Washington, DC 20006

Denver Location: Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 444 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203

Los Angeles Location: Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230



"Following last year's changes to the FDA's blood donor eligibility, which made blood donation more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, I have given blood six times. My husband is a blood donor now, too." said blood donor and Red Cross employee, Andrew VanderLinden. "Giving blood is an incredibly meaningful way to potentially save another human's life. For me, this is the ultimate act of sharing kindness with others and I encourage everyone who is able to give as often as possible."

Beekman 1802 is one of the first companies to achieve the title of a Certified Kind Company by KindWorks.AI. This significant accomplishment reflects Beekman's commitment to kindness, making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and far beyond.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestselling author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind® and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media

