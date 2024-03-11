Beekman 1802 Dupe Themselves with Groundbreaking Biotech Vegan Goat Milk - Launches New Shine Free Skincare Range Targeting the Needs of Gen Z

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802 has developed the first vegan bio-milk in the beauty industry - a plant-based, reverse-engineered alternative to goat milk ushering in a new future of biotech skin care. This new Shine-Free range with vegan goat milk targets the needs of oily and combination skin and is tailored towards Gen Z to actively balance the skin barrier.

"Not only did we acknowledge that the younger user searches for vegan skincare, we recognized that goat milk is so rich in fatty acids and researched how to create lighter textures with the same composition of nutrients. This is the beauty of biotechnology." - Jill Scalamandre, CEO at Beekman 1802.

After having researched goat milk science for 15 years, Beekman 1802 most recently conducted a white paper study to identify the exact composition and weight of the 31 nutrients found inside every drop of goat milk. Although Goat milk fatty acids are rich and ultra-hydrating for dry skin, they may be too heavy for those with oily or blemish-prone skin.

Beekman 1802 worked with 20+ chemists and scientists in labs in Colorado and Florida, ALS testing labs (in vivo and in vitro) in California, as well as key biotech companies, Croda & Sederma, to successfully reverse engineer Beekman's signature goat milk into a 100% vegan form. The result, a lighter formula that balances the skin barrier and microbiome, controls shine while also being safe for those with sensitive skin. 92% of a 26-subject questionnaire, ages 20-30, saw healthy hydration with a reduction in oil and shine when using products as instructed.

"To clone goat milk into a Shine-Free Range, we looked to plant biotech actives that were safe for sensitive skin with great amino acid profiles like goat milk has but with the added benefit of being powerful astringents, and natural degreasers with barrier balancing properties for oily/combo skin without using harsh acids or harsh exfoliants." - Ayesha Bshero, Head of Development at Beekman 1802.

Key Products & Ingredients

SHINE FREE / Shine Control Gel Cream Moisturizer : $28 Vegan Goat Milk: A breakthrough biotech "milk" that reverse engineers the skin benefits of goat milk to target oil/combination skin 1% Heptapeptide: antimicrobial peptide that supports the skin barrier by promoting microbiome health 4D Hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid hold thousands times their weight in water to help hydrate on the surface and deep within the skin Glacier Water: Instantly cools, while softening skin and reducing flakiness

$22 SHINE FREE / Pore Minimizing Facial Toner Vegan Goat Milk: A breakthrough biotech "milk" that reverse engineers the skin benefits of goat milk to target oil/combination skin Niacinamide: Vitamin B3 brightens skin and visibly improves the look of pores Black Tea Ferment: Strengthens the skin barrier while lifting away oil, dirty and makeup

$20 SHINE FREE / Oil Eliminating Foaming Gel Cleanser Vegan Goat Milk: A breakthrough biotech "milk" that reverse engineers the skin benefits of goat milk to target oil/combination skin Succinic Acid: A gentler alternative to salicylic acid that controls sebum and eliminates excess oil Pineapple Ceramide: Improves hydration and supports a healthy skin barrier



To launch the Shine-Free collection, Beekman 1802 took a full 360 approach with their newly "cloned" vegan goat milk. The campaign kicked off with an "ALTER (v)EGO'' open casting call which invited and received over 2K applicants including look-alikes and dynamic duos to be the faces of the new launch. Focusing on Gen Z, Beekman 1802 will partner with mega stars on TikTok such as the Mian Twins, while also tapping into Gen Z's love for nostalgia with a Chia Pet collaboration where the brand mascot "Goatie" will literally transform into a vegan form.

"Our new vegan biotech milk was such a revolution in skin science, that we wanted to celebrate this launch with a campaign that was both breakthrough and relatable for Gen Z. We really leaned into the "cloning" aspect of the vegan milk science - from our look-alike casting contest, to our twin-fluencer social influencer strategy, to cloning our mascot Goatie with our Chia Pet collaboration." - Brad Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Beekman 1802.

Availability

The Beekman 1802 x Shine Free Collection ($20-$28), along with the 3-Step Oily + Combination Skin Starter Kit ($28) is available now on Beekman1802.com and on Ulta.com and Ulta locations across the country, while supplies last.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat Milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, bestseller author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

