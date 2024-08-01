Beekman 1802's Milk RX: A Breakthrough in Skin Longevity for Sensitive Skin

Beekman 1802 introduces Milk RX, our latest innovation that utilizes the transformative power of goat milk exosomes in our proprietary Reneoxosome™ complex. Through advanced proteomic testing and electron microscopy, we have discovered the potential of goat milk exosomes to enhance cellular activity and signal the skin's matrix. When combined with reneseed polypeptides, this complex promotes increased collagen production, resulting in a tighter, more lifted appearance.

Included in our Proprietary Renexosome™ is a polypeptide complex that's not only 4x more effective than retinol, in producing collagen in skin, but also comes without the purging and irritation associated with traditional retinol and prescription tretinoin, ensuring it's safe for sensitive skin.

"After 15 years of researching goat milk and developing products to improve skin health, we've finally developed a topical application that can address each layer of skin aging by increasing skin thickness, improving hydration, reducing oxidative stress from advanced glycation end products and stabilizing the proteins of the extracellular matrix (collagen and elastin) while at the same time keeping the microbiome of the skin healthy. Milk RX is the world's first multi-layer better aging cream, and it is the ultimate bio-hack for the skin."

What's in our breakthrough Renexosome™ complex?

Milk Exosomes: Goat milk has been found to be a rich source of exosomes. Our clinical research, using advanced scientific methods to isolate and analyze exosomes in Beekman 1802's goat milk, has shown that the milk not only contains nutrient-dense exosomes loaded with keratin and immunoglobulins, but also has an average size of 102.8 to 109.3 nanometers and a concentration of approximately 116 billion particles per milliliter. Milk RX is the first product from Beekman 1802 to contain twice the amount of milk protein exosomes.



Reneseed Polypeptide: Harnessing the principles of biomimicry, Reneseed Polypeptide utilizes a bioengineered form of transforming growth factor (TGFβ2) derived from the 'seed of youth', a plant known for its regenerative properties. This advanced biotechnological innovation mirrors the potent effects of retinol in accelerating collagen production—by an impressive 31%—while eliminating the common side effects such as irritation, peeling, and purging of the skin. The result is a robust enhancement of the skin barrier, leading to visibly firmer, age-defying skin. The effectiveness of the Reneseed polypeptide in clinical results is primarily attributed to combining it with the goat milk exosome delivery system for more advanced results than ever before.

Dermatologist Validated

In addition to Dr. Brent's research, we worked with scientists in formulating and dermatologist in validating the test and results through a board-certified dermatologist.

"In my dermatology practice, I have seen notable transformations in patients' skin. There's been a distinct enhancement in elasticity and turgor, with patients reporting visible changes in the jowls and the submental region. Many have also remarked on the reduction in pore visibility, coupled with an overall improvement in skin texture. Overall, there is an augmented radiance and luminosity in the skin's appearance." - Dr. Trisha Khanna, Board-Certified Dermatologist & Expert on Exosome Research

In addition to the efficacy, Beekman 1802 has been studying the science of goat milk and its effects on the skin's microbiome to prove its efficacy on sensitive skin. In 2023, we conducted the first ever goat milk white paper study that revealed 31 key nutrients for a healthy skin barrier found in every drop of goat milk — including billions of exosomes that help to make up Milk RX's proprietary Renexosome™ complex. Clinically tested results have already started to show the following:

91% saw visibly lifted skin

94% saw firmer skin

94% saw healthier, more youthful skin

As part of the Milk RX launch, Beekman 1802 and Life Time are partnering together to exploring collaborations to combat inflaming and enhance skin health, promoting a longer, healthier life for Life Time members. Notably, Life Time introduced MIORA last year, their pioneering longevity and performance program.

Milk RX has already been coined as Beekman's most advanced better-aging treatment! This new product launch is a doctor-formulated, dermatologist-approved, 24-hour multi-layer moisturizer that's 4x more effective than retinol with zero irritation. Formulated with Renexosome™, a breakthrough skin longevity complex made with goat milk exosomes and reneseed to help optimizes skin's lifespan.

Availability

Beekman 1802's Milk RX ($66) will be available starting August 9th, 2024 on Beekman1802.com, Ulta.com and Ulta stores nationwide.

About Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestselling author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind® and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

