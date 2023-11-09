Beekman and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Holiday Collection Smells as Sweet as it Sounds

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekman 1802 and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® invite you to smell like the iconic NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® chocolate chip cookie this holiday season! Together, the brands bring you the sweetest collab, which transforms the most recognizable childhood scent of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies and milk - just like mom (or friends or family) used to make - into a limited-edition scented goat milk body care collection.

The body care collection started with a challenge for Beekman 1802's Head of Product Development, Ayesha Bshero and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Executive Chef Meredith Tomason to replicate or "dupe" this nostalgic childhood aroma - freshly baked, melt-in-your-mouth NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® cookies paired with a Beekman 1802 twist. When creating the scent, both were extremely diligent to perfect the irresistibly decadent, right-out-of-the-oven scent. Seven iterations later, they nailed the formulation. What makes the body care collection even sweeter? The fragrance was formulated using Givaudan's Z-biome fragrance technology to ensure the delectable scent is suitable for even sensitive skin.

Scent Recipe:

  • Warmth of real vanilla
  • Richness of butterscotch
  • Depth of cocoa
  • Wrapped up in the perfect sweetness of toasted brown sugar

But, that's not all! Because Beekman 1802 and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® agree that it's pretty Sweet to be Kind, they took the collaboration a step further this World Kindness Day to spread Kindness by creating a unique "Beekman 1802 Kindness Cookie - by NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®" recipe to encourage baking and sharing this Sweet Treat with loved ones. Similar to the body care collection being healthy for your microbiome, the recipe includes wholesome ingredients like cinnamon, oats and dried cherries.

Beekman 1802 Fresh Baked Cookies & Milk Body Care Collection: The limited-edition collection is microbiome-friendly and includes six body care products that bring you the most nostalgic and iconic scent in America to your shower routine… freshly baked NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® cookies! Every product is clinically proven to maintain a healthy skin barrier, causes zero irritation and is gentle on your skin's microbiome.

  • Bar Soap: $16
  • Set of 3 - Bar Soaps: $18
  • Hand Cream: $15
  • Hand & Body Wash: $22
  • Whipped Body Cream: $38
  • Set of 3 - Cookie Lip Balm: $39

Availability 
The Beekman 1802 x NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Fresh Baked Cookies & Milk Body Care Collection is available today on QVC.com with exclusive gift sets and starting November 11, 2023 on Beekman1802.com, while supplies last.

About Beekman 1802
Beekman 1802 was born in 2008 when founders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tight knit community and 100 goats looking for a home. With one act of Kindness and the discovery of nutrient-dense goat milk, they quickly became a skin health company synonymous with efficacious goat milk products that moisturize, exfoliate, and nourish the skin's microbiome. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that is clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven that There's Beauty in Kindness.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Beekman 1802

