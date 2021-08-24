Beeline and Glider AI Announce Partnership to Increase Confidence When Hiring Contingent Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline , the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, today announced a partnership with Glider AI , the creator of talent quality solutions for testing, verifying, and validating the skills of job applicants. This partnership will enable hiring managers – particularly those in the information technology (IT) industry – to elevate candidates with a verified assessment of skills and expertise stated during the interview and hiring process. Beeline is the first extended workforce platform to offer clients this unique solution with Glider AI.

According to a CareerBuilder Survey, 74% of employers claimed they have hired the wrong person for a position. The average cost of a bad hiring decision based on the U.S. Department of Labor's estimate is at least 30 percent of the individual's first year expected earnings. For an employee with an annual income of $50,000, this cost to the organization can be $15,000.

Glider AI's artificial intelligence capabilities provide the technical skills verification necessary to increase confidence in contingent worker qualifications, therefore increasing the success rate of hiring exceptionally matched candidates.

"We believe this will be a real game-changer for organizations trying to engage highly skilled technical talent," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "Not only will it provide a third-party verification of candidates' qualifications, but our integrated solution will automate candidate assessment and add transparency to the selection process; ultimately creating a better experience for the candidate and dramatically reducing the time it takes to fill critical assignments. This supports our platform and ecosystem strategy of bringing best in class solutions to our clients in a seamless manner."

"By using intelligent test monitoring and proctoring, like detecting if a tester is switching the tabs to search the web, copying and pasting answers, and ensuring the person taking the test is the same as the potential hire, Glider AI increases fairness and can identify the most qualified candidates through a secure and transparent process," said Satish Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Glider AI. "We look forward to working with Beeline to deliver our AI-powered recruiting capabilities to companies worldwide who need a faster, more efficient way to engage a qualified, vetted, and verified contingent workforce."

Job applicants submitted through Beeline Extended Workforce Platform will undergo skills testing, candidate assessment, and evaluation through the Glider AI Talent Intelligence Platform. Validated results will be reported via Beeline to the client's contingent workforce program office and hiring managers.

About Beeline

For more than 20 years, Beeline's software solutions have enabled organizations to source and manage their non-employee labor. Our automated solutions, supported by the world's deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. To learn more, visit beeline.com .

About Glider AI

Glider AI, an industry-leading AI-based Talent Intelligence platform, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots and more to scale hiring quality talent for the Enterprise, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Facebook, Intuit, PwC, Capital One, and FINRA trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time to fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction.

For more information, visit Glider AI .

