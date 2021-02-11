Beeline Announces Record Year in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Beeline, the global independent leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the extended workforce, announced record-breaking performance in 2020. The company enjoyed record bookings growth of 45 percent over the prior year. Additionally, Beeline had a record year of system implementations, despite the challenges of COVID-19.

"Last March, the world changed dramatically and there was great uncertainty as to how the year would develop during a pandemic," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "In challenging economic times, companies look to Beeline for greater workforce visibility and flexibility, resulting in efficiencies and cost control. Despite the many obstacles 2020 presented, Beeline colleagues stepped up to help customers and we achieved several high water marks in the most important areas."

Beeline implemented its world class solutions for a record number of new companies, representing a year-over-year increase of 37 percent. Additionally, Beeline drove product expansions across 20 percent of its client base, providing these organizations greater regulatory compliance, visibility, and cost savings in talent acquisition, services procurement, and direct sourcing. The number of ecosystem partners hit a new high, giving customers the freedom and flexibility to meet their business needs. Spend streaming through Beeline topped $50 Billion.

Due to the urgency imposed by the global pandemic, many of Beeline's 2020 software implementations were completed using rapid deployment protocols. In a few cases, the time from "readiness evaluation" to "go-live" was as short as three weeks.

"With our rapid deployment timeline, we work with customers and partners to determine which processes, integrations, and data transitions are truly vital," said Teresa Moore, Beeline's senior vice president of Customer Success. "We apply best practices, not only for system implementation, but for change management, training, and stakeholder communications as well. Then we implement the system – doing what is required to ensure that our solution meets the minimum management and end user requirements."

Despite completing more than 90 major system deployments in 2020, with nearly all Beeline staff working remotely for most the year, early indicators point to 2021 being even more robust. With this momentum and many other projects currently in negotiation, Beeline anticipates another record year of customer growth.

