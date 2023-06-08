Beeline Named a Leader and a Star Performer by Everest Group

Beeline recognized for year-over-year growth and enabling total talent visibility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader and a Star Performer in its Vendor Management System (VMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. Out of 22 companies assessed, Beeline achieved the number one spot in Market Impact, was recognized as a Leader for the third year in a row, and has received the designation of a Star Performer every year since Everest Group introduced the category.

Beeline earned a Star Performer designation based on its deep external workforce functionality, tested global footprint, and its continuously increasing value offered through its platform and ecosystem. Its most notable advances include Global Workforce Intelligence for both full time and non-full time visibility and compliance, Hiring Manager Experience (HMX), and AI-driven decision support.

"Beeline is rapidly evolving its total talent vision through sustained investments in acquisitions, partnerships, and integrations – which indeed contributed to its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Vendor Management System Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. With the Utmost acquisition, it now has a strong capability to provide visibility and insights across the entire workforce and is rapidly ramping up features and functionalities in the system to improve experience for all key stakeholders involved in contingent workforce management," said Krishna Charan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

"The results of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment highlight the market's evolution to total talent intelligence, underscoring the need for contingent workforce solutions to drive better management of the entire workforce. Beeline's strong investment in service, innovation, and partnerships is reflected in our Leader and Star Performer distinctions. We will continue to develop and apply our technology to deliver on our mission of total talent visibility," said Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO.

To request a copy of Everest Group's Vendor Management System (VMS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, click here.

About Beeline:

Beeline powers the future of work with the world's first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility and compliance for the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

Contacts:

Jessica Ashcraft

Global Vice President of Marketing, Beeline

[email protected]

Ann Warren

[email protected]

+1.770.328.8384

SOURCE Beeline