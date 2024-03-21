Beeline Named Market Leader in Ardent Partners' 2024 Vendor Management Systems (VMS) Technology Advisor Report

Beeline Secures a Top Spot for Provider and Solution Strength, Solidifying its Position as a Trusted Industry Leader

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a leader in global extended workforce management technology, proudly announces its success as a "Market Leader" in the 2024 Vendor Management (VMS) Technology Advisor report by Ardent Partners. Beeline has received this prestigious designation every year this report has been published, further cementing its position as the industry's leading innovator.

In conjunction with this esteemed recognition, Beeline also ranks number one in the "Provider Strength" category and tied for first overall in "Solution Strength." Beeline's additional cited strengths include Beeline Acuity, Beeline Professional, Services Procurement, APIs, and Beeline Analytics.

Christopher J. Dwyer, Ardent Partners SVP of research, author of the report, and managing director of the Future of Work Exchange, commended Beeline's unwavering commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in shaping the Future of Work movement. "Through its groundbreaking offerings and visionary technology, Beeline consistently sets the standard for excellence in the talent solutions market," Dwyer stated.

The report further describes Beeline as "one of the industry's most innovative companies, consistently pushing the boundaries of extended workforce solutions with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to enabling agile and flexible management of the extended workforce."

The report is compiled to help human resources and procurement executives navigate the VMS provider landscape. It offers detailed evaluations and comparisons of eight leading VMS providers and their ability to manage enterprise-level contingent workforce programs. The report explains how innovative analytic tools, direct sourcing, and services procurement automation technology have transformed contingent workforce management from a tactical to a strategic resource. It also highlights the differences between "talent-led" and spend management solutions focused on procurement.

Beeline CEO Doug Leeby expressed his immense pride in the recognition, stating, "Beeline is proud to be recognized as a Market Leader by Ardent Partners. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering unparalleled solutions for our clients and their contingent workforce programs, and this recognition only fuels our passion to continue innovating and setting new industry standards." "

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. Beeline Extended Workforce Platform gives companies the visibility needed to mitigate risk, achieve cost savings, and meet dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions that solely focus on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients leverage Beeline products that fit their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, clients can connect their extended workforce data from all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems.

Join the list of renowned brands benefiting from Beeline's deeply seasoned experts, collaborative innovation, and industry-leading partner network. Explore more at beeline.com.

