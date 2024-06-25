Beeline Professional: A New Era of Extended Workforce Efficiency and Visibility for Mid-Market Companies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline , the leading technology solution provider for managing the extended workforce, expanded its product suite in 2023 with Beeline Professional.

This quick-to-activate vendor management system (VMS) is designed specifically for mid-sized businesses and companies with emerging extended workforce programs. Beeline Professional demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering tailored solutions for the diverse needs of organizations managing contingent labor globally. With the addition of Beeline Professional, Beeline solidifies its leadership position in the extended workforce management market, poised to drive innovation and reshape the industry landscape.

"VMS offerings have predominantly catered to large enterprises, leaving mid-sized companies underserved despite their growing use of contingent labor," said Teresa Creech, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Beeline. "Applying decades of experience working with best-in-class programs, Beeline Professional is a game-changer that enables companies of any size to unlock the full potential of their extended workforce in a matter of weeks."

As companies increasingly adopt non-traditional employment models, the need for visibility, efficiency, cost control, and risk management has become universal. Beeline Professional brings the value of extended workforce management, automation, and efficiency to companies that spend between $5M - $35M annually on non-employee labor. In its first year, Beeline Professional customers are experiencing:

80%+ reduction in talent onboarding time

Lowered misclassification risks due to proper classification of all workers

97% fewer manual errors due to better data integrity

Increased speed to value by utilizing pre-built templates and configurations

Faster business decisions using real-time data that is easy to understand

"Onboarding used to require five different data entry forms. Now, it requires only one," said ChristianaCare.

Beeline Professional has been welcomed by Beeline's partner network, which has seen rapidly growing demand. "Beeline Professional provides instant customer value, is highly flexible, and gives visibility and control of the entire contingent worker lifecycle, reducing risk and providing cost savings," said Oz Kemal, UK Head of Solutions and Innovation at TAPFIN the Talent Solutions, Managed Service Provider (MSP).

As Beeline continues to innovate and serve their customers, they remain dedicated to equipping businesses with tools needed to thrive in today's dynamic market. "Beeline's launch of Beeline Professional tailored for mid-market buyers, coupled with the introduction of the Beeline Supplier Network to help enterprises connect with new suppliers, has cemented Beeline's position as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Global VMS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," says Krishna Charan, Vice President, Everest Group. "These developments, along with investments in JoinedUp for shift-based workforce management, the Beeline Acuity module for total talent visibility, and AI/ML partnerships for candidate screening and analytics, highlight Beeline's commitment to addressing the ever-changing needs of its clientele."









