Beeline Releases Analysis of October/November 2025 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Data with Focus on Extended and Independent Workforce

The extended workforce—contractors, independent professionals, SOW consultants, and project-based talent—underscores a fundamental shift: even when full-time payrolls cool, work itself does not slow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following today's release of the October/November 2025 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Employment Situation report, Beeline , the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, is sharing key indicators that reflect activity in the fastest-growing segment of the labor market: non-payroll workers.

According to the delayed BLS jobs report , total nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 105,000 in October and increased by 64,000 in November. The unemployment rate rose to a four-year high of 4.6% in November.

The BLS jobs report tracks full-time and part-time payroll jobs on employer payrolls. However, it does not measure the extended workforce—contractors, independent professionals, statement-of-work (SOW) consultants, and project-based talent—who increasingly power critical work across industries and operate outside the BLS methodology, today accounting for approximately 40% of the total U.S. workforce .

Beeline's anonymized, aggregated data (from Oct. 1 – Nov. 30, 2025) shows that this segment of the labor market remains active and is expanding:

Hours billed by extended workforce talent increased 3.5% in October and 5.1% in November versus prior year

by extended workforce talent increased and versus prior year 60% of Beeline's clients increased their use of external labor over this period

increased their use of external labor over this period Assignment activity shows forward momentum: assignment starts rose 4.9% , while ends declined by 0.5%

shows forward momentum: assignment , while Growth is global , with assignments increasing in 45 countries , led by the United States

, with assignments increasing in , led by the United States Spend on flexible talent is up 6.2% year over year, as organizations channel budgets into external workforce strategies.

These trends align with the broader rise of independent work. According to the 2025 MBO Partners State of Independence report , 72.9 million Americans now work independently, and full-time independents have nearly doubled since 2020—from roughly 13.6 million to 27.6 million—contributing more than $1 trillion annually to the U.S. economy.

"As the largest independent extended workforce platform in the world, we see a part of the labor market that the jobs report does not measure," said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. "The reality is that work is not slowing, it is shifting. Companies are investing in flexible, high-skill talent to remain competitive, and millions of Americans are choosing independent work as their primary career path. If we want an accurate picture of the labor economy, we must look beyond payroll jobs and recognize the critical role of the extended workforce. By taking this segment into consideration, organizations, policymakers, and analysts can better align workforce strategies with how the labor market is actually evolving."

About Beeline

For over 20 years, Beeline has empowered businesses worldwide to achieve competitive advantages with their extended workforce. The Beeline Extended Workforce Platform provides the visibility necessary to mitigate risks, realize cost savings, and adapt to dynamic business needs. With tailored solutions focused on the complexities of the extended workforce, clients can leverage Beeline products that meet their unique requirements. Through thousands of integrations, organizations can connect their extended workforce data across all technology stacks, including major procurement and HR systems. Explore more at beeline.com.

Contact:

Casey Bush for Beeline

Global Results Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Beeline