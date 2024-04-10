BeeNZ Crafts Quality Honey While Preserving the Honeybee Ecosystem

The New Zealand Brand's Mānuka Honey Is Harvested In Concert With Local Bees and Goes Above and Beyond to Protect Their Colonies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for responsible beekeeping has never been greater. Bees continue to play a critical part in the global ecosystem, and it's important for honeybee producers to treat their bee hives with respect and support. It is a business philosophy that BeeNZ has placed at the center of its operation from day one.

In the case of BeeNZ, the insects in question live in New Zealand, where the company crafts quality honey with the help of its six-legged droning helpers. The buzzing workforce forages for honey in the wild, including gathering nectar from the flowers of the tea tree plant . This is what gives BeeNZ's world-famous Mānuka honey its potent properties.

Along with being a sweetener, BeeNZ's Mānuka honey is known for its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. These benefits increase with the purity and potency of the honey itself, which is why BeeNZ heavily invests in maintaining a UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certification that grades each batch of honey that the company produces.

Along with a quality product, BeeNZ prioritizes the environment that it operates within — including its airborne workforce. The company's website emphasizes the need to respect bees . It doesn't treat the insects with antibiotics or otherwise tamper with the natural process of gathering honey.

"We only take what we're given," explains company cofounder Julie Hayes. "We ensure complete integrity throughout the honey-making process. Our respect for sustainability creates a safe environment for our bees and is a key factor in the success of BeeNZ maintaining a premium product."

BeeNZ is B Corp-certified . In a month (March) dedicated to celebrating the thousands of BCorps around the world, Hayes and her team are proud to be part of this effort to set a new social and environmental standard for doing business. BeeNZ is also Toitu Enviromark Gold Certified , which serves as local proof of its honest business activities.

Both of these certifications are testaments of the brand's commitment to the environment. The company is careful not to overtax worker bees or put a strain on their natural food supply. Hayes and her team share in their bounty while ensuring that they aren't putting a burden on the bees themselves in the process. It is an essential element of the brand's ongoing operations. For BeeNZ, the need for bees not just to survive but to thrive is a top priority as it crafts the finest Mānuka honey on the global market.

About BeeNZ

BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at www.beenz.co .

