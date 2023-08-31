BeeNZ Is a Healthy Way to Restock the Pantry Before School Starts

The New Zealand Brand's Top Shelf Mānuka Honey Is a Potent, Clean, Ethically Sourced Superfood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's back-to-school season, and that means colds are around the corner. While adults catch two or three colds per year, children are particularly susceptible to sniffles and sneezes, coming down with four or more colds each year on average. This coincides with the return to a group setting in educational facilities, along with more time spent indoors, in general, due to the colder weather.

There's no cure for the common cold. However, it's possible to address symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, or sore throat. As parents gear up for the cold and flu season, they want to have the right health and wellness tools on hand to help their families stay healthy and navigate any unpleasant illnesses over the course of the next several months.

This is where BeeNZ enters the picture. The New Zealand-based honey brand is a premier exporter of Mānuka honey, a form of the liquid gold bee product that is sourced from the New Zealand tea tree plant — a botanical wonder renowned for its natural medicinal benefits. Mānuka honey inherits these benefits and is known for its ability to help with unpleasant symptoms caused by colds.

For example, Cleveland Clinic reports that Mānuka honey is ideal for sore throats. Mixed with a warm glass of water or tea, its antibacterial and antioxidant properties can help soothe a distressed esophagus. Healthline adds that the honey's health properties may also help calm a cough, especially one related to an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI). The site even adds that some studies suggest it is more effective than many cold medications in reducing cough severity and frequency.

"Mānuka honey is a powerful health and wellness tool," declares BeeNZ co-founder Julie Hayes. "It is both a proactive and reactive way to maintain health during the cold and flu season."

Hayes highlights that BeeNZ's honey is crafted with care and is an especially flavorful option. The honey maintains its untarnished essence and is a genuine golden product sourced from the New Zealand tea tree plant. She highlights its remarkable antibacterial properties, adding that it acts as a reliable resource for natural wellness. It integrates smoothly with parental needs in the event that a child comes down with a cold during the upcoming autumn season as the school season recommences and chillier temperatures draw near.

BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family, for another. Learn more at https://www.beenz.co.nz/us

