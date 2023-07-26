BeeNZ's Extraordinary Journey from Hive to Home

The Brand's Pure, Delectable Mānuka Honey Is Harvested with Hope and Crafted with Care

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bees are an integral part of life on Earth. That makes harvesting their honey a task that must be executed with the greatest care and concern. It requires a company with a big-picture mindset that looks past a jar, batch, or single harvest and considers the larger, ongoing annual cycle of honey production. These are essential ethical standards embodied by one top-shelf honey producer, in particular: BeeNZ.

The New Zealand honey farm is a family-owned and operated business based out of the small rural town of Katikati. The hamlet of 7,000 souls lies ensconced in the aptly-named Bay of Plenty in the Land of the Long White Cloud. There, BeeNZ spends two precious weeks a year harvesting (and many more months processing, packaging, and distributing) a unique form of exceptional bee product called Mānuka honey.

"Mānuka honey is precious," declares BeeNZ co-founder Julie Hayes, "It comes from bees who collect nectar from the Mānuka plant flower." The Mānuka plant is also referred to as New Zealand's teatree — a botanical wonder renowned for its natural medicinal benefits. "Mānuka flowers are only open for two weeks each year," Hayes explains, "This means the window for harvesting Mānuka honey is very limited and weather dependent."

Despite the challenges, Hayes and her team at BeeNZ have spent years learning the nuances of the Mānuka honey harvest. During that time, they've gone above and beyond to ensure that their activity leads to the cleanest Mānuka honey on the global market while also leaving the bee's natural habitat as undisturbed as possible.

Once harvested, the Mānuka honey is processed using complete integrity and extreme care before being packaged in recycled rPET packaging. To top it off, BeeNZ is UMF™ certified (an elite certification reserved for pure Mānuka honey production). It is also B Corp-certified and Toitu Enviromark Gold Certified . These represent global and local nods, respectively, to the company's proven commitment to environmental wellness.

"It is an honor to shepherd this extraordinary natural substance on its journey from the hive to your home," says Hayes, "Every ounce of honey that we produce is crafted with care and harvested with hope for the future. Our respect for high standards and values has fostered a sense of trust in our community, and we look forward to continuing to build that community as we bring our honey to more American households in the future."

