BeeNZ's Mānuka Honey Is a Sweet Superfood

BeeNZ

31 Jan, 2024

The Honey Brand's Pure Production Methods Have Created an Antibacterial Honey That Is Worth Its Weight in Gold

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeeNZ is a honey company that operates out of New Zealand, where it creates some of the world's purest Mānuka honey products. This is made possible through a well-established production system that maintains strict oversight throughout the entire honey-making process.

This begins with allowing the bees to gather nectar and pollen uninterrupted in the company's native region of Katikati. As the honey bees go about their business, one of the plants they regularly visit is the Leptospermum, commonly referred to as the "tea tree" or "Mānuka bush," which gives the honey its superfood properties.

Mānuka honey has been used throughout New Zealand's history as a health food. The remedial natural substance has a reputation for soothing sore throats, improving digestion, and even healing wounds and guarding against tooth decay. This is believed to come from its unique properties as an antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antioxidant agent.

Once this unique form of honey has been created by the bees, BeeNZ's team respectfully harvests what can be spared. They are careful to keep the honey clean during this process. No water, additives, or chemicals are introduced. The result is a genuinely pure honey product with exceptional health properties that are ideal for both reactively and proactively caring for one's health.

BeeNZ is family owned and operated, and owners David and Julie Hayes are passionate about individual health. They personally ensure that every jar of Mānuka honey that they produce supports this goal of natural health and wellness.

"Our objective with BeeNZ is to create honey you can trust," explains Julie Hayes. "Our products consist of our New Zealand bee's purest honey. No more. No less. It is a pure, clean, natural superfood and is the perfect way to protect and preserve your health through something as simple as sweetening your tea. It's a honey that is worth its weight in gold."

About BeeNZ
BeeNZ was founded in 2016 by David and Julie Hayes and remains a family-owned and operated company — much like a hive. The honey brand is headquartered in Katikati, New Zealand, where they harvest their country's unique Mānuka and Kanuka honey. The company is UMF™ (unique Mānuka Factor) certified as well as B Corp-certified. It also maintains several core standards, including community, sustainability, ethics, and trust. BeeNZ is respectful of the earth, the bees, its staff, and its customers. It follows nature's lead, creating each of its products with care, by one family for another. Exporting around the globe since 2016, BeeNZ Mānuka Honey is now proudly available in the USA. Learn more at www.beenz.co.

Media Contact:
Jenny Steward
International Sales Manager
Mob: +64 27 510 8005
Phone: +64 7 549 4178| www.beenz.co.nz

BeeNZ

News Releases in Similar Topics

