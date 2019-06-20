Beep Announces Formation of Advisory Board

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, a Florida-based autonomous mobility solutions company, today announced the launch of its newly formed strategic committee of trusted advisors. This Advisory Board includes distinguished transportation and public sector industry leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the strategy and go-to-market priorities of Beep, working closely with the leadership team.

The new Board will be chaired by Milton Reid, former General Services Director for the city of Gainesville, Chair and Past President of the Florida Governmental Fleet Administrators (FLAGFA), Past President of the National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA), Vice Chair, Senior Vice Chair, Immediate Past President, and Regional Trustee for NAFA, Reporting Officer for the National Public Safety Group, and past member of the I&E Curriculum and I&E Arrangements Committees.

"I am very pleased to have been asked to chair the Board of Advisors for Beep and support its strategic planning and execution in the marketplace," said Reid. "Beep offers the next generation of transportation services and this team has the expertise and experience to help guide it forward in the market."

New Beep Advisory Board members include:

Ray LaHood , Senior Policy Advisor, DLA Piper - Secretary LaHood has extensive experience on major national policy issues, among them transportation and infrastructure. He served as the 16th Department of Transportation Secretary from 2009 to 2013 and his tenure was marked by landmark efforts to improve safety in every mode of transportation, from aviation and rail to pipelines and automobiles. Before heading the US Department of Transportation, Secretary LaHood served from 1995 to 2009 in the US House of Representatives on behalf of the 18th District of Illinois . He also served on various House committees, among them the House Appropriations Committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

R. James Nicholson , Senior Counsel, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck - Jim Nicholson served as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs from 2005 to 2007. Prior to his tenure at the VA, he served as U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See . He was also the chairman of the Federal Interagency Council on Homelessness and the director of New Community Development Corporation and Commissioner of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS), both Presidential appointments. Jim was also Chairman of the Republican National Committee from 1997-2001 and worked on several political campaigns at every level, from county commissioner to U.S. President.

Beep offers autonomous mobility solutions to fleet owners and operators in low speed environments across the public and private sector. From route planning to fully managed autonomous vehicle transportation services, Beep's offerings are designed to drive differentiation and innovation, and delight passengers providing safe, clean, and efficient movement of passengers between defined locations on private and public roads. Beep is the first distributor for autonomous vehicle market leader NAVYA's driverless electric shuttles in the US and is the exclusive dealer for NAVYA in Florida. Beep's operations are headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

"This is an important milestone for Beep," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "We thoughtfully curated this board to include transportation, government and automotive industry experts whose collective experience ensures Beep has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the dynamic and complex autonomous mobility solutions market.

About Beep:

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more.

