Beep announces shared AV deployments set to debut with global and regional impact

Newly announced services will launch in 2026 to support regional multimodal connectivity in Orlando and the World Cup in Atlanta

LAKE NONA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, Inc., a leading deployer of multi-passenger, autonomous vehicle ("AV") solutions in the U.S. through the company's AutonomOS™ AV mobility platform, today announced two shared AV deployments that will leverage production-grade, state-of-the-art Karsan Autonomous e-JEST vehicles facilitated through its official distributor Damera Corp., unveiled earlier this month, and enabled by Beep's previously announced alliance agreement with ADASTEC.

Executives from Beep, Karsan, ADASTEC, Damera, and the City of Altamonte Springs, Florida, cut the ribbon on the new autonomous e-JEST, enabled by Beep’s AutonomOS service management platform.

The combination of ADASTEC's SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform with an advanced sensor suite, Beep's remote management and orchestration, and Karsan's reliable Autonomous e-JEST model, will ensure safe and dependable operations in mixed traffic and challenging weather conditions, while also enhancing multimodal connectivity.

Attendees at the Florida Autonomous Vehicle Summit ("FAV Summit") will be able to experience the new vehicle platform in live demonstrations ahead of the deployments in Atlanta and Altamonte Springs. The FAV Summit takes place in Orlando, FL from November 5-7, 2025.

The Karsan Autonomous e-JEST is a fully certified production vehicle platform with a 60-year OEM heritage. The e-JEST meets all FMVSS and ADA compliance requirements, has successfully completed Altoona testing, and is backed by OEM warranty and series-production capabilities. Over 10,000 units of the base vehicle have already been produced, including more than 1,000 electric versions operating across Europe, North America, and Japan—making it Europe's leading electric minibus. This proven foundation enables the Autonomous e-JEST to deliver real-world reliability, safety, and serviceability at scale.

Altamonte Springs, Florida – In partnership with the City of Altamonte Springs, the expanded CraneRIDES program will connect directly to the Altamonte Springs SunRail station and the broader regional transit network starting in 2026 through the addition of shared AVs. CraneRIDES represents the first permanent AV program deployed by a U.S. city, setting a national precedent for integration of AVs into municipal transit systems.

"Altamonte Springs was proud to be the first city in America to launch a permanent autonomous vehicle program of this kind," said Frank Martz, City Manager for the City of Altamonte Springs. "Now, we are building on that momentum and expanding our vision. This next phase goes beyond technology. It focuses on connecting communities, enhancing access and demonstrating what can happen when cities take the lead. Our collaboration with Beep and the Florida Department of Transportation paved the way for this exciting new chapter with Karsan, Damera Corporation, and ADASTEC."

Atlanta, Georgia – In partnership with the Atlanta Beltline, Beep will deploy the first fixed route shared AVs in the City of Atlanta. Launching ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, this deployment will showcase Atlanta as a global hub for innovative, people-first transportation.

"This first-of-its-kind autonomous transit pilot in Atlanta is an important step toward realizing a more innovative and accessible city," said Clyde Higgs, President & CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc. "Through this pilot, we have the opportunity to learn what works best, identify areas for improvement, and apply those insights to connect Atlanta together. It's not just about testing new technology—it's about enhancing mobility access and increasing connectivity. As we look ahead to welcoming the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we're proud to continue creating a more inclusive and resilient corridor that benefits all Atlantans, especially those who live, work, and play along the Beltline."

"From Altamonte Springs' forward-thinking regional integration to Atlanta's world stage, these projects prove that autonomous public transit is no longer tomorrow's promise—it's today's reality," said Kevin Reid, CEO of Beep. "Beep's technology-agnostic supervision and management platform, AutonomOS™, will give riders confidence in the safety of these services through active monitoring, real-time responsiveness, and comprehensive visibility both in and around the vehicles."

"After completing more than 150,000 kilometers of proven real-world automated operations on open public roads and carrying 60,000 passengers safely, ADASTEC's technology is ready for the next step," said Dr. Ali Peker, CEO of ADASTEC. "Together with Karsan's new Autonomous e-JEST, automated by ADASTEC, facilitated through its official distributor Damera Corp, and Beep as our service orchestrator partner, we're advancing safe, production-grade automated mobility through deployments in Atlanta and Altamonte Springs, bringing real impact to U.S. public transportation."

Karsan CEO Okan Bas said, "Karsan's e-JEST model, which we introduced to North America in 2022, has quickly gained great attention. It also even earned the nickname "Cute Bus." Now, the newest version of this popular model, the Autonomous e-JEST, enhanced with advanced autonomous driving technology, is ready for the U.S. market. With the U.S. launch, the agile and efficient structure of e-JEST comes together with the autonomous technology already proven in Autonomous e-ATAK. We will continue being one step ahead in the future of mobility."

About Beep

Beep, Inc. delivers the next generation of autonomous, electric, shared mobility networks through its AI-enabled AutonomOS™ software platform and mobility-as-a-service offerings. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous transportation services for private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places, goods and services with solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety and enable mobility for all. Beep leverages artificial intelligence insights and vast data learnings from its deployments to enhance and advance the safety, rider experience, and operating capabilities of autonomous transportation platforms. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.

About ADASTEC Corp.

Established in 2018, ADASTEC Corp is a leading US-based provider of Level-4 automation solutions for full-size buses and commercial vehicles. Our flagship product, the SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform, flowride.ai, sets the standard in full-size bus automation with its advanced capabilities and has achieved key regulatory approvals, distinguishing ADASTEC as an industry pioneer. With a commitment to quality and innovation, ADASTEC holds prestigious ISO certifications and is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, with a global presence in Türkiye, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands. ADASTEC is dedicated to transforming public transportation into a more sustainable and efficient system with a proven track record of international deployments and strong industry partnerships. Our expertise in delivering factory-fitted full-size buses and commercial vehicles automation and integration into public transport systems underscores our commitment to providing scalable, cost-effective, and safety-focused solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern cities. For more information, please visit www.adastec.com

About Karsan

Leaving 59 years behind in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan has been producing for the world's leading brands in the commercial vehicle segment, including its own brand in its modern facilities since the day it was founded. Producing commercial vehicles since 1981, Karsan's factory in Hasanağa, Bursa, has the capacity to produce ~20,000 vehicles in a single shift per year. Designed with the flexibility to produce all kinds of vehicles from passenger cars to heavy trucks, from minivans to buses, Hasanağa Factory is 30 km from Bursa city center and is located on a total area of 203,000 square meters, 99,000 square meters of which is closed.

As the only independent multi-brand vehicle manufacturer in the Turkish automotive industry, Karsan aims to take part in all segments of passenger transportation by developing derivatives of new and existing products together with its business partners and licensors in line with its vision of being one step ahead in the future of mobility. Continuing its activities to develop and market "innovative products and services" in the public transportation sector "from idea to market", Karsan aims to strengthen its Main Manufacturer/OEM business line in particular.

Karsan manages the entire automotive value chain, from R&D to production, from marketing to sales and after-sales activities. Karsan manufactures Jest and Atak models under its own brand. Developed in collaboration with Karsan e-JEST in 2018, Karsan e-ATAK in 2019, and the domestic technology company ADASTEC in 2021, the Level 4 driverless bus Autonomous e-ATAK, which is a first in the world, launched the 10m, 12m, 18m models of the born electric e-ATA family in the same year and e-ATA HYDROGEN models in 2022, becoming the first and only company in Europe to offer an all-electric product range from 6 meters to 18 meters. As of 2022, Karsan also produces Megane Sedan cars for the Renault brand, and at the end of 2023, it became the first European bus manufacturer to enter the Japanese market with the right-hand drive e-JEST model.

About Damera Corp.

Damera Corporation, the exclusive distributor of Karsan vehicles in North America, provides turnkey solutions for zero-emission and right-sized transit fleets across Canada and the United States. Through decades of transit experience, Damera supports every phase of the vehicle lifecycle — from requirement definition, delivery and integration to after-sales service, parts, and training. As the facilitator of Karsan's proven electric vehicle platforms in North America, Damera enables cities, transit agencies, and private operators to adopt sustainable mobility with confidence. Damera's expertise in system implementation, electrification readiness, and fleet support ensures that the transition to zero-emission transit is seamless, scalable, and reliable. By bringing together Karsan's advanced electric bus platforms with Beep's autonomous technology and ADASTEC's automation software, we're helping cities take a major step forward toward cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transportation. For more information, visit www.dameracorp.com.

