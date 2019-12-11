Beep Appoints Clayton Tino as Chief Technology Officer

Tino has extensive technology experience in platform design and software development. Prior to joining Beep, he established and ran the Managed Cloud Platform organization for Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud service provider, taking responsibility for the development and operation of Virtustream's private cloud offering in partnership with Microsoft.

"We are excited to have a leader of Clayton's caliber join our executive team," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "His wealth of technical and leadership experience in product management, engineering for software architecture and development for cloud-based platforms will advance Beeps strategy to become the recognized leader of multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility managed services for both public and private deployments of first-mile/last-mile fleets in the U.S. market."

Tino earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he specialized in systems design and optimization. His work focused on probabilistic modeling and stochastic optimization for air traffic management applications. He also holds patents in both flight control systems and cloud platform management techniques.

"I see tremendous opportunity for Beep in the autonomous mobility space and it is an honor to join this incredibly smart and passionate team," said Tino. "I'm looking forward to contributing to Beep's development and success by delivering technology solutions aligned to the company's vision to transform multi-passenger mobility and safety and advance the use of sustainable energy through deployment of autonomous transportation solutions."

Beyond his time at Beep, Tino serves on the Georgia Institute of Technology Aerospace Engineering School Advisory Council (AESAC) and served on the NASA Ad-Hoc Task Force on Big Data.

About Beep

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more.

