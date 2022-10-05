Beep Appoints Former Transdev North America CEO Mark Joseph to Board of Directors

Experienced transportation executive brings deep experience to help drive growth and innovation

LAKE NONA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep Inc., a provider of multi-passenger, autonomous electric mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Joseph to the company's Board of Directors.

Joseph is a seasoned transportation executive with 30 years of leadership experience in public and private transportation. He served as CEO for Transdev North America (TDNA), the continent's largest private provider of multiple modes of transit, from 2006 to 2017, becoming the Global Chief Commercial Officer for Transdev Group and member of the Global Executive Committee. Under his leadership, TDNA increased annual revenues from $50 million to $1.5 billion, serving 200 locations with 20,000 employees.

Joseph is Founder and CEO of Mobitas Advisors, LLC, an advisory company helping investors and strategic and early-to-mid stage companies in the mobility space. He serves on the Board of SAFE (Securing America's Future Energy), the leading policy and advocacy non-profit advancing the use of autonomous electric vehicles. He also serves on a number of additional boards, including First Transit and the University of Maryland Medical Center, is a venture partner in NextGear Ventures and a managing partner in Chakra Growth Capital LLC.

"Mark brings deep expertise in the areas of public and private transportation, and his insights and experience will help us continue our growth, innovation and ability to serve both our public transit and private sector customers," said Joe Moye, Chief Executive Officer for Beep. "We welcome him to the Beep family as we continue to enhance our technology platform and scale our services to expand our use cases and grow our business."

"Beep is an exciting and innovative emerging leader in the next generation of autonomous transportation solutions." said Joseph. "The company's focus on enabling mobility for all with first-mile and last-mile shared shuttle services has the potential to profoundly change our communities for the better, reducing congestion and carbon emissions while extending transit options to underserved communities. I look forward to partnering with Joe, his team and my fellow board members."

Joseph's appointment comes as Beep continues to advance its market leadership and enhance its offerings. The company successfully executed a Series A-1 funding round of $25 million in April led by ABS Capital with supporting participation from Intel Capital, Blue Lagoon Capital, TDF Ventures and Hidden Creek Management. In March Beep was named lead AV contractor for the Ultimate Urban Circulator by the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the country's largest ever public sector autonomous shuttle project. The company was recently recognized as a leader in its field as the winner of the prestigious ITS World Congress Industry Award for 2022.

Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning, deploying and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep leverages the data and learnings from its public road deployments to produce vehicle-agnostic edge solutions to enhance the safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms and enable mobility for all. For more information visit www.ridebeep.com.

