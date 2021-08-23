BEEP BEEP! A Busload Of Fun Awaits Guests At Sesame Place® For 2022, Much More Fun Still To Be Had This Season!

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Place®, the only theme park in the US based entirely on Sesame Street, announced today, the highly anticipated, long-awaited opening of Big Bird's Tour Bus, opening April 2022! The whole family will enjoy a ride on this oversized, red double-decker bus with Big Bird and some of his furry friends.

Guests who purchase a 2022 Season Pass and visit three (or more) times in 2021 are eligible to be among the first riders during our Season Pass Member Exclusive Event in April! For even more fun, guests who visit four or more times in 2021 (with their 2022 Season Pass) will also receive an exclusive picture with Big Bird and a commemorative Big Bird's Tour Bus Pin at the event.

Guests with 2022 Season Passes can also enjoy the rest of this season - for FREE!

Join us for our Back to School Bash, August 30 - September 3, for a week filled with fun events. Book your Back to School Bash Dine with Elmo & Friends and enjoy Elmo's School Rules Bash featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster & The Count! (Paid Park admission is required in addition to dine reservation.)

Celebrate the end of summer with a Labor Day Celebration at Sesame Place! On September 5 at 8 PM, direct your attention to the sky to catch the impressive display of fireworks presented by DASANI® to end your summer with a burst of fun! Rock out with Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and Count von Count, as their music fills the air and the sky is covered with colorful bursts of brilliance. Be sure to watch us paint the sky red (and green and blue) from inside the park. This impressive display will certainly give you something to celebrate this Labor Day weekend!

On September 4 and 5, visit with Elmo at Photos with Elmo and Friends! He'll be all dressed up in his red, white, and blue, ready to take photos with YOU!

