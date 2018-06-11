Beer Institute Honors Tim Scully with Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award

"Tim has dedicated his life and career to the beer industry, having served it for decades," said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. "Tim's contributions to the beer industry will be fondly remembered for years to come, but as one of his favorite musicians, Bob Dylan, says, 'Time is all I have to give. You can have it if you choose. With me you can live. Never say goodbye.' The Beer Institute and its members will never truly say goodbye to Tim Scully."

MillerCoors CEO and Beer Institute Vice Chairman Gavin Hattersley added, "Tim is recognized for his effectiveness on beer issues across the industry and within our company, but more importantly he is an acknowledged leader in Washington DC. We all owe him a great deal for his commitment to the beer industry over his successful career."

"Thank you to my good friend, Tim Scully for all that he has done to keep me hydrated over the last few decades," said U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). "Tim has been a great friend to so many of our members and he's been a phenomenal advocate for the beer industry. As you know, this award recognizes the contributions of industry leaders, who have gone above and beyond their service to the beer industry and this year's recipient certainly has accomplished so much over his lengthy career. Tim, it is a well-deserved honor – congratulations and I wish you all the best as you head off into retirement."

Tim Scully has served as Vice-President, Government Affairs of Miller Brewing Company since July of 2002. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President, Government Affairs-Beer for Philip Morris Management Corp. since January of 1997. He joined Philip Morris in April of 1993. During that time, he served on the Beer Institute's Management Committee for nearly 20 years.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Contact: Ramsey Cox

rcox@beerinstitute.org

202-737-2337

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-honors-tim-scully-with-jeff-becker-beer-industry-service-award-300664497.html

SOURCE Beer Institute

Related Links

http://www.beerinstitute.org

