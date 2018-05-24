Beer Institute Releases April 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for April 2018:

The April 2018 estimate is 14,575,000 barrels, an increase of 1.3% versus April 2017 removals of 14,394,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).