Month 2017 2018 Percent

Change Volume

Change January 12,889,000 12,167,000 -5.6% -722,000 February 11,602,000 11,202,000 -3.4% -400,000 YTD 24,491,000 23,369,000 -4.6% -1,122,000

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beer-institute-releases-february-2018-domestic-tax-paid-estimate-300622913.html

SOURCE Beer Institute

Related Links

http://www.beerinstitute.org

