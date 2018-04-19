Beer Institute Releases March 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Month 2017 2018 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,893,449 12,167,000 -5.6% -726,449 February 11,602,000 11,202,000 -3.4% -400,000 March 15,040,000 14,570,000 -3.1% -470,000 YTD 39,535,449 37,939,000 -4.0% -1,596,449

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

