Beer Institute Releases May 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Beer Institute

16:21 ET

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for May 2018:

The May 2018 estimate is 15,269,000 barrels, a decrease of 6.4% vs. May 2017 removals of 16,309,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent
Change

Volume
Change

January

12,893,449

12,167,000

-5.6%

-726,449

February

11,607,408

11,202,000

-3.5%

-405,408

March

15,073,083

14,570,000

-3.3%

-503,083

April

14,394,000

14,575,000

1.3%

181,000

May

16,309,000

15,269,000

-6.4%

-1,040,000

YTD

70,276,940

67,783,000

-3.5%

-2,493,940

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Contact:

Ramsey Cox

rcox@beerinstitute.org


202-737-2337

 

