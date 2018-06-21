Beer Institute Releases May 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for May 2018:

The May 2018 estimate is 15,269,000 barrels, a decrease of 6.4% vs. May 2017 removals of 16,309,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).