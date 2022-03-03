Beer Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) and Geography | Market Size, Share, and Forecasts 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for beer in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

The increasing popularity and acceptance of beer, growing middle-class population, growing per capita income, and the rising preference for drinking beer among the millennial population will facilitate the beer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Beer Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Carlsberg Breweries AS, among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade)

Distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade) Geographies: APAC ( China ), Europe ( Russian Federation and Germany ), North America (US), South America ( Brazil ), and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The beer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Diageo Plc - In March 2021 , the company announced that it had acquired Far West Spirits LLC (Far West Spirits), owner of the Lone River Ranch Water brand

In , the company announced that it had acquired Far West Spirits LLC (Far West Spirits), owner of the Lone River Ranch Water brand Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - In June 2020 , the company announced that it had completed its previously announced sale of Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), its Australian subsidiary, to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

In , the company announced that it had completed its previously announced sale of Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), its Australian subsidiary, to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Molson Coors Brewing Co. - In March 2021 , Molson, J.P. Wiser's introduce collaboration lager, Molson Common Bond .

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Beer Market Driver:

Increasing demand for premium beers:

The rising demand can be attributed to the significant rise in per capita income in both developed and developing economies. The authenticity, taste, and brand of premium beers make them highly popular among consumers. Many vendors are offering premium varieties of beer to capitalize on the rising demand. International and regional macro breweries and microbreweries are also offering premium varieties of craft beer, such as IPA, pale ale, and stout. The launch of such premium varieties of beer is expected to fuel the beer market growth during the forecast period.

Beer Market Trend:

Rising demand for low-alcohol beer:

Unhealthy lifestyles of people have resulted in the increasing prevalence of health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension. Hence, consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy diets and reducing their consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. Many established international brands are launching low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. The new products are high on flavor and have low-alcohol content by volume (ABV).

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 88.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Distillers and Vintners market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound Logistics

2.3.3 Production Operations

2.3.4 Outbound Logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market - Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

On Trade

Off Trade

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The Off Trade constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was On Trade

Exhibit 15: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 On Trade- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On Trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: On Trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Off Trades - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Off Trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Off Trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising demand for beer in emerging economies

8.1.2 Increasing demand for premium beers

8.1.3 Growth of online retailing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages

8.2.2 Concerns about health

8.2.3 Intense competition in the market

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising demand for low-alcohol beer

8.3.2 Focus of vendors on inorganic growth

8.3.3 Increasing exports of beer

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Exhibit 43: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Overview

Exhibit 44: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Business segments

Exhibit 45: nheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key news

Exhibit 46: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 51: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

Exhibit 53: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview

Exhibit 54: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key news

Exhibit 56: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus

10.6 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 58: Diageo Plc - Overview

Exhibit 59: Diageo Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Diageo Plc - Key news

Exhibit 61: Diageo Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 63: Heineken NV - Overview

Exhibit 64: Heineken NV - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Heineken NV - Key news

Exhibit 66: Heineken NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 71: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 73: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Molson Coors Brewing Co. - Key news

Exhibit 76: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Royal Unibrew AS

Exhibit 78: Royal Unibrew AS - Overview

Exhibit 79: Royal Unibrew AS - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Royal Unibrew AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: Royal Unibrew AS - Segment focus

10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 83: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 84: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 86: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

