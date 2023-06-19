Beer Market In India is to grow by USD 4,449.19 million from 2022 to 2027, The growth of online retailing of beer drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer market in India is estimated to increase by USD 4,449.19 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of online retailing of beer is notably driving the market growth. In India, the use of the Internet for beer sales and marketing is increasing. However, e-commerce is helping small businesses such as craft beer makers get their products in front of a wide range of customers. Beer availability on online trading platforms expands vendor visibility and It also allows vendors to sell more to Internet-savvy customers. These kinds of platforms also deliver product descriptions and reviews. Different suppliers active in the Indian beer market offer their products online on their websites. Some vendors also sell their products through third-party online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc. Advantage of online retail will drive several vendors to offer beer through online channels during the forecast period. Consumer migration from traditional to online to omnichannel retail and internet penetration in India is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beer Market in India 2023-2027

Beer Market in India 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Beer Market In India 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Arbor Brewing Co., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., Diageo Plc, Gateway Brewing Co. LLP, Heineken NV, KALS Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., Kati Patang, MAHOU SA, Mohan Meakin Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., White Rhino Brewing Co., Carson Cumberbatch PLC, and SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD. are among some of the major market participants.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers beer under the brands such as Beck's, Budweiser, and Corona.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Beer Market In India 2023-2027 – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging trend in the beer market growth in India is the increasing demand for premium beers.

In India , per capita incomes have increased significantly has resulted in the growing consumer demand for premium beer.

, per capita incomes have increased significantly has resulted in the growing consumer demand for premium beer. Due to the increasing demand for such beers, vendors are offering premium beer styles.

For Instance, recently, Heineken announced the launch of Heineken Silver , expanding its presence in the premium beer category in India .

, expanding its presence in the premium beer category in . Premium beer is widely favored for its authenticity, taste, and brand.

Thus, the growing demand for premium beer coupled with the expansion of premium beer brands in India is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The huge availability of substitute products for beer is a major challenge impeding the India Beer market growth.

Conventional high-alcohol alcoholic beverages have wide availability and serve well for the functional purposes of alcoholic beverages.

Other alternatives, such as soft drinks and energy drinks, are also widely available and are considered healthier than alcoholic beverages such as beer.

The less expensive is an advantage that drives demand for alternatives. For example, alcoholic beverages (including beer), soft drinks, and energy drinks are all considered soft drinks.

However, non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks and energy drinks are being actively promoted and are becoming more popular.

Due to government restrictions, alcoholic beverages such as beer cannot be advertised in India which forces vendors to choose alternative advertising that is not considered a successful marketing effort to attract new audiences.

which forces vendors to choose alternative advertising that is not considered a successful marketing effort to attract new audiences. Thus, the availability of alternative products will have an adverse effect on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Beer Market in India 2023-2027: Segmentation

Beer Market in India is segmented as below:

Packaging

Bottles



Cans

Distribution Channel

Off Trade



On Trade

Type

Strong



Mild

The market share growth by the bottles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, beer has been packaged in glass bottles, mostly brown bottles. However, today's customers prefer lightweight metal cans that can adapt to social situations. Packaging is done from materials such as wooden containers and PET bottles. Likewise, many consumers still prefer glass bottles because they are free of bisphenol A (BPA). BPA causes high blood pressure and slows your heart rate. Additionally, the new green fibre bottle is opaque, unbreakable, and has a recognizable fibre structure. They are biodegradable and serve as a sustainable option for beer packaging. The company uses an impermeable coating instead of plastic seals. The wood fibres in the bottle are made from sustainably managed wood fibres and such developments are anticipated to increase the growth of the bottled segment and drive the Indian beer market during the forecast period.

Beer Market in India 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the beer market in India's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the beer market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beer market in India , vendors

Beer Market Scope In India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,449.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.45 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Arbor Brewing Co., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Devans Modern Breweries Ltd., Diageo Plc, Gateway Brewing Co. LLP, Heineken NV, KALS Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., Kati Patang, MAHOU SA, Mohan Meakin Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd., White Rhino Brewing Co., Carson Cumberbatch PLC, and SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Packaging



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Chart on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on India : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Beer market market in India 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Beer market market in India 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – By Packaging Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – By Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Packaging

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Packaging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Packaging

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Packaging



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Packaging

6.3 Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Bottles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Bottles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cans - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Cans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cans - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Packaging

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Market opportunity by Packaging ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 41: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 43: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Off trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Off trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on On trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Chart on On trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on On trade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

8.3 Strong - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Strong - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Strong - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Strong - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Strong - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Mild - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Mild - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Mild - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Mild - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Mild - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 70: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 71: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 72: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 73: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 74: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 75: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

Exhibit 76: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Overview



Exhibit 77: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - Key offerings

12.4 Arbor Brewing Co.

Exhibit 79: Arbor Brewing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Arbor Brewing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Arbor Brewing Co. - Key offerings

12.5 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 87: B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV

Exhibit 90: BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV - Overview



Exhibit 91: BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: BROUWERIJ DE BRABANDERE NV - Key offerings

12.8 Carlsberg Breweries AS

Exhibit 93: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview



Exhibit 94: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus

12.9 Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Devans Modern Breweries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Gateway Brewing Co. LLP

Exhibit 100: Gateway Brewing Co. LLP - Overview



Exhibit 101: Gateway Brewing Co. LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Gateway Brewing Co. LLP - Key offerings

12.11 Heineken NV

Exhibit 103: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 104: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Heineken NV - Segment focus

12.12 Kati Patang

Exhibit 107: Kati Patang - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 108: Kati Patang - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 109: Kati Patang - Key offerings

12.13 Mohan Meakin Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Mohan Meakin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mohan Meakin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Mohan Meakin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Mohan Meakin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 114: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD.

Exhibit 121: SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 122: SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: SONA BEVERAGES PVT. LTD. - Key offerings

12.17 White Rhino Brewing Co.

Exhibit 124: White Rhino Brewing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: White Rhino Brewing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: White Rhino Brewing Co. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

