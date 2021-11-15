Beer Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Carlsberg Breweries AS, among others.

Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Diageo Plc - In March 2021, Diageo Plc announced that it had acquired Far West Spirits LLC (Far West Spirits), owner of the Lone River Ranch Water brand.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

On-trade:



The beer market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the on-trade segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





The on-trade segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising consumption of beer at bars and pubs by consumers in APAC and MEA region, which includes countries such as India , China , Japan , and the UAE.

Off-trade

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 40.42% among the other regions. Therefore, the beer market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

China is a key market for beer in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

The increasing popularity and acceptance of beer, growing middle-class population, growing per capita income, and the rising preference for drinking beer among the millennial population will facilitate the beer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Beer Market

Beer Market Driver:

Increasing demand for premium beers:

The authenticity, taste, and brand of premium beers make them highly popular among consumers. Also, the rising demand can be attributed to the significant rise in per capita income in both developed and developing economies. Many vendors are offering premium varieties of beer to capitalize on the rising demand. International and regional macro breweries and microbreweries are also offering premium varieties of craft beer, such as IPA, pale ale, and stout. The launch of such premium varieties of beer is expected to fuel the beer market growth during the forecast period.

Beer Market Trend:

Rising demand for low-alcohol beer:

Consumers are increasingly focusing on healthy diets and reducing their consumption of alcoholic beverages, including beer. Unhealthy lifestyles of people have resulted in the increasing prevalence of health conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and hypertension. Many established international brands are launching low-alcohol beer for consumers who are exploring ways to reduce their alcohol intake and focusing on healthy lifestyles. These factors will positively impact the market growth.

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 88.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

