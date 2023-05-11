Beer Market size in the US to grow by USD 24.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth opportunities led by Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the beer market in the US, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 24.15 billion. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of online sales of beer significantly drives the market growth. Beer sales and marketing on the Internet are on the rise in the US. Small businesses, like those that make craft beer benefit from online retailing as it allows them to reach a wider audience of customers. Since they provide bottled beers and craft beers, online retail and delivery businesses like Minibar, Drizly, and Liquor Mart Inc. are well-liked in the country. The availability of beer in online marketplaces raises the vendor's visibility. Furthermore, these online websites also offer product reviews and descriptions. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in the US during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled the US Beer Market 2023-2027

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market in the US report covers the following areas:

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pabst Brewing, SALT LAKE BREWING CO, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and The Mark Anthony Group of Companies are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers beer such as Beyond Beer.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers beer such as Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Kozel.

The company offers beer such as , Pilsner Urquell, Kozel. Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers beer such as Carlsberg 1883, Carlsberg 47, and Carlsberg Elephant.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing demand for low-alcohol beer is an emerging trend in the beer market in the US leading to market growth.

The preference for beer styles with low alcohol and calorie content is rising in the US as there is a greater emphasis on healthy food and the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

Over the last few years, low-alcohol or light beer consumption has increased significantly in the US. Light beers like Bud Light, Millers Light, and Coors Light are among the most popular beers consumed in the US.

This results in the retailers and major beer producers responding to it by providing beer consumers with light beers in a variety of flavors.

Hence, such factors influence the growth of the beer market in the US during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The huge availability of substitute products for beer is a major challenge hindering the market growth of beer in the US.

The main alternatives to beer include soft drinks, energy drinks, rum, vodka, and whiskey, which are thought to be healthier than alcoholic drinks like beer.

Traditional alcoholic beverages with high alcohol content are widely available and fulfill the intended function of alcoholic beverages.

Additionally, one major factor driving demand for substitute products is their low price when compared to beer.

Moreover, non-alcoholic beverages like energy drinks and soft drinks are heavily advertised, boosting their appeal.

Hence, the presence of substitutes in the market will negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Beer Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Commercial Beer



Craft Beer

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

The market share growth by the commercial beer segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Large-scale commercial breweries, which produce commercial beers in bulk are known as macro breweries. Commercial beers are sold under various brand names by large breweries such as Molson Coors, Diageo, and Anheuser-Busch. Commercial beers typically do not offer the same variety of flavors as craft beers but the commercial beer market is being upended by the younger generation's changing tastes in beer. Moreover, commercial beer is also anticipated to grow due to the rise in brewpubs and taprooms as well as the expanded selection of beer available on store shelves. Hence, owing to such factors, the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Beer Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the beer market in ine US growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the beer market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beer market in the US vendors

Beer Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.76 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pabst Brewing, SALT LAKE BREWING CO, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and The Mark Anthony Group of Companies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

