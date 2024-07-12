Beer Market size is set to grow by USD 148.43 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for beer in emerging economies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 148.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period. Rising demand for beer in emerging economies is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of m and a in global beer market. However, presence of stringent regulations and high rates of taxes on alcoholic beverages poses a challenge. Key market players include AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Cloudwater Brew Co., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beer Market 2024-2028

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 148.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Cloudwater Brew Co., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co.

Market Driver

The global beer market is witnessing an upward trend with an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). These strategic moves enable major vendors to expand their market presence, access novel products and technologies, and cater to diverse consumer preferences. For instance, in late 2022, Carlsberg's acquisition of Waterloo Brewing for USD106 million underscores its commitment to strengthening its position in North America. This trend is driven by the high consumer demand for beer, which has led key players to invest in or acquire smaller regional breweries and distributors to capitalize on the market's growth potential. The beer market caters to a global audience, with offerings ranging from lagers and ales to non-alcoholic options. Brewing techniques and consumer preferences continue to evolve, giving rise to the craft product movement and independent breweries. The market's reach extends to various sectors, including e-commerce, online retail, tourism, hospitality, and foodservice. Personalized recommendations, targeted marketing, and customer engagement are essential strategies to maintain consumer loyalty and drive sales. Additionally, environmental concerns and recycling initiatives are becoming increasingly important in the industry, with many breweries focusing on sustainable practices and glass recycling programs.

Market Challenges

The global beer market is subject to intricate regulatory environments, with numerous government bodies setting guidelines for the manufacturing, sales, and export-import of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer. In the US, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) under the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) mandates breweries to implement Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), ensuring facilities are clean, hygienic, and safe. Non-compliance with FSMA regulations results in penalties and fines. Consumer preferences for unique flavors, craft beer, and low-alcohol options drive market growth. Craft breweries specialize in small-batch production, catering to millennials and Gen Z's health and wellness concerns. Retail sales occur in super- and hypermarkets, eCommerce, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. On-trade sales include cafés, hospitality service establishments, and catering. Market segmentation includes lagers, ales, stouts, microbreweries, macro breweries, standard, and premium offerings, available in glass bottles.

Segment Overview

This beer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Packaging 1.1 Bottles

1.2 Cans Distribution Channel 2.1 On-trade

2.2 Off-trade Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bottles- Beer, an alcoholic beverage beloved by many, is primarily crafted from water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Lagers and ales, two major categories, differ in brewing techniques and fermentation processes, resulting in distinct flavors such as bitter, sweet, sour, and fruity. Consumer preferences continue to shape product demand, with socializing, relaxation, and celebrations driving sales. However, concerns over calories and health have led to increased demand for non-alcoholic options. Packaging plays a crucial role in beer consumption. Traditionally, glass bottles, especially brown ones, have been favored due to their ability to preserve beer's taste and aroma. Yet, lightweight metal cans are gaining popularity for their convenience and portability. Wooden containers and PET bottles are alternative packaging materials. Producers and retailers cater to diverse consumer needs, with e-commerce and the online retail sector enabling global reach. Breweries, as purveyors of these ingredients and techniques, are essential to the beer market. Craft product movement and independent breweries have fueled innovation, offering personalized recommendations and targeted marketing to engage customers. Tourism, with tourists seeking artisanal experiences, further boosts demand. Environmental concerns, including recycling and glass usage, are increasingly important.

Research Analysis

The beer market is a vibrant and diverse industry, offering consumers a wide range of alcoholic beverages made from water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Lagers and ales, two main categories, each offer unique flavors and experiences. Lagers, like Heineken, are known for their crisp and clean taste, while ales and stouts showcase complex and robust flavors. Craft beer and non-alcoholic options are gaining popularity, with consumers seeking out small-batch production from craft breweries. Millennials and Gen Z are driving this trend, desiring beverage options that cater to health and wellness. Low-alcohol beer is a growing segment, offering the taste of beer without the high alcohol content. Retail stores and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales are key channels for reaching consumers, allowing them to explore new and exciting beer varieties. Whether it's a crisp lager, bold ale, or unique craft beer, the beer market has something for every palate. Cheers to the endless possibilities!

Market Research Overview

The beer market is a dynamic and diverse industry, centered around the production and consumption of alcoholic beverages, primarily beer. Beer is made from key ingredients like water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Lagers and ales are two main categories, each offering distinct flavors, from bitter and sweet to sour and fruity. Consumer preferences shape product demand, with socializing, relaxation, and celebrations driving sales. Calories, alcohol content, and non-alcoholic options are growing concerns. Breweries use various ingredients and techniques to create unique flavors, from craft products to mass-produced offerings. The craft product movement fuels independent breweries, while e-commerce and online retailers expand reach to a global audience. Personalized recommendations and targeted marketing boost customer engagement. Tourism plays a significant role, with tourists seeking artisanal experiences. Environmental concerns influence packaging choices, from glass and PET bottles to metal cans. Regulatory environments and demographic factors shape the market, with macro- and micro-breweries catering to diverse consumer needs. Health and wellness trends influence beverage options, and local special circumstances and disposable income levels impact demand. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and on-trades remain key sales channels, with catering, cafés, and bars offering out-of-home consumption opportunities.

