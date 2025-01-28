Beer Market size is set to grow by USD 152.3 billion from 2025-2029, rising demand for beer in emerging economies boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 152.3 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. rising demand for beer in emerging economies is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in global beer market However, presence of stringent regulations and high rates of taxes on alcoholic beverages poses a challenge.Key market players include AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Cloudwater Brew Co., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo PLC, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co..

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 152.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries China, US, Russia, Japan, Germany, Brazil, UK, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., BrewDog Plc, Carlsberg Breweries AS, Cloudwater Brew Co., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo PLC, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co.

The Beer market is thriving with consumers showing a strong preference for alcoholic beverages, particularly beer. Key ingredients include water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Lagers and ales are popular styles, with varying degrees of bitterness, sweetness, sourness, and fruitiness. Consumers seek unique flavors and experiences, driving demand for craft beer and non-alcoholic options. Socializing, relaxation, and celebrations are common occasions for beer consumption. Environmental concerns are influencing packaging choices, with glass, PET bottles, and metal cans used. Breweries use various brewing techniques, from large-scale macro-breweries to small-batch micro-breweries. The craft product movement and independent breweries are gaining popularity. E-commerce and online retail sector growth impact the beer market, with producers and retailers reaching a global audience. Personalized recommendations and targeted marketing engage customers. Tourism, hotels, restaurants, and bars offer artisanal experiences. Regulatory environment, demographic factors, and macroeconomic factors influence beer market trends. Health and wellness concerns lead to beverage options, including low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers.

The global beer market is witnessing a trend of mergers and acquisitions, with major vendors seeking to expand their market presence and gain access to new products and technologies. This trend is driven by the high popularity of beer and the tremendous growth potential of the market. In December 2022, Carlsberg strengthened its position in North America by acquiring Waterloo Brewing for USD106 million. Similar strategies have been adopted by other key players to invest in or acquire smaller regional breweries and distributors. These moves enable vendors to benefit from the growth opportunities in the beer market while increasing their market share.

The beer market is a significant segment of the alcoholic beverage industry, with beer being the most consumed alcoholic drink worldwide. Beer is made from key ingredients like water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Lagers and ales are the two main types, with various flavors such as bitter, sweet, sour, and fruity, determined by the brewing process and ingredients used. Consumer preferences for beer continue to evolve, with trends towards unique flavors, low-alcohol options, and healthier beverage choices. Socializing, relaxation, and celebrations remain key drivers of beer demand. However, challenges include rising costs of raw materials, environmental concerns, and increasing competition from non-alcoholic options. Breweries produce beer using various techniques, from large-scale macro-breweries to small-batch craft breweries. E-commerce and online retail have disrupted traditional sales channels, with producers and retailers reaching a global audience through personalized recommendations and targeted marketing. Consumer engagement is crucial, with artisanal experiences and tourism playing a significant role. Regulatory environment, demographic factors, and macroeconomic factors impact the beer market. Disposable income levels, consumer confidence, and local special circumstances also influence demand. The beer market is expected to continue growing exponentially, with millennials and Gen Z showing a preference for craft beer and non-alcoholic options. Producers and retailers must adapt to these trends while ensuring sustainable practices, such as recycling and using alternative packaging like PET bottles and metal cans.

Companies in the global beer market must adhere to strict regulations and guidelines set by various government authorities. Alcoholic beverage laws govern the production, sales, and international trade of beer. In the US, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) requires breweries to implement Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), ensuring facilities are clean, hygienic, and safe. Failure to comply with FSMA results in penalties and fines. These regulations create complexities for all stakeholders, as federal and state laws differ. Breweries must stay updated with these regulations to maintain compliance and avoid potential consequences.

Packaging 1.1 Bottles

1.2 Cans Distribution Channel 2.1 On-trade

2.2 Off-trade Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Bottles- The beer market traditionally relies on glass bottles, particularly brown-colored ones, due to their popularity and ability to be shared among a group. However, consumers now favor lightweight metal cans for their convenience and adaptability to various social situations. Alternative packaging materials like wooden containers and PET bottles are also available. Glass bottles remain preferred by some due to their absence of bisphenol A (BPA), which can lead to health issues such as hypertension and decreased heart rate. In June 2022, Carlsberg introduced eco-friendly Green Fiber Bottles, which are non-transparent, unbreakable, biodegradable, and have a recognizable fiber structure. These developments are expected to boost the growth of the bottles segment and contribute to the expansion of the global beer market.

Research Analysis

The Beer market is a vibrant and dynamic industry centered around the production and consumption of Alcoholic Beverages, specifically Beer. Beer is made from essential ingredients like Water, Malted Barley, Grains, Hops, and Yeast. Lagers and Ales are the two main categories, with unique flavors derived from various types of hops and malts. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, including Craft Beer and Non-alcoholic Beer. Millennials and Gen Z are driving the trend towards Craft Breweries and Small-batch production. Health and wellness are influencing the development of Low-alcohol beer options. Retail stores and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales channels are essential for reaching consumers. Heineken is a key player in the market, offering both Lager and Ale varieties, as well as Stouts.

Market Research Overview

The Beer market refers to the global business of producing, distributing, and selling alcoholic beverages made from water, malted barley, grains, hops, and yeast. Beer is a popular alcoholic beverage, known for its unique flavors and brewing techniques, which include lagers, ales, stouts, and various alcohol content levels, from high to alcohol-free. Consumer preferences for beer are influenced by factors such as flavor profiles (bitter, sweet, sour, fruity), socializing, relaxation, celebrations, and health and wellness concerns. Beer is available in various packaging types, including glass bottles, PET bottles, and metal cans. The market caters to a global audience through breweries, producers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms. Consumer demographics, regulatory environment, and macroeconomic factors also impact the beer market. Craft beer, non-alcoholic beer, and small-batch production are current trends, with personalized recommendations, targeted marketing, and customer engagement strategies driving sales. The beer market includes on-trade (bars, restaurants, hotels) and off-trade (retail stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores) channels.

