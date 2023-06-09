Beer Market Size to grow by USD 141.28 billion from 2022 to 2027: APAC estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the beer market estimates that the market will register an incremental growth of USD 141.28 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growth of online retail for beer is driving the market growth significantly. The Internet is a widely used platform for the sales and marketing of beer across the world. Small businesses like craft beer producers are able to showcase their products to a wide range of consumers through online retailing. Online stores also provide product descriptions and reviews for different kinds of bottled beers and craft beers. Global vendors offer their products online on their own websites as well as online retail stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. They also sell their products through third-party online retailers like Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon). Hence, the shift from traditional retailing to online retailing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beer Market 2023-2027

Beer Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Beer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

AleSmith Brewing Co. - The company offers beers like Kickbackrelax and Nut Brown Ale.

The company offers beers like Kickbackrelax and Nut Brown Ale. Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers beers such as Aguila, Beck, and Brahma.

The company offers beers such as Aguila, Beck, and Brahma. Beerwulf BV - The company offers beers such as Cruzcampo Especial, Affligem Blond, and Delirium Tremens.

The company offers beers such as Cruzcampo Especial, Affligem Blond, and Delirium Tremens.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - buy now!

Beer Market – Market Dynamic

Key Trends -

The launch of new beer flavors is an emerging trend in the global beer market during the forecast period.

As a result of the increasing volume of consumers in the global market, the popularity of flavored beers is increasing.

This trend helps in product differentiation for consumers. Millennials are very experimental and like to try out newer experiences. Their preference for flavored beers made breweries to incorporate newer flavors in their offerings.

Hence, the growing demand for newer flavors of beer is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The health concerns due to prolonged consumption of beer are a major challenge that may impede the market growth. Excessive consumption affects the physical and mental well-being of a person.

Excessive consumption affects the physical and mental well-being of a person. It can cause physical illnesses like seizures, loss of coordination, blackouts, drowsiness, hypothermia, and irregular heartbeat among others.

The awareness of health issues caused by the consumption of beer influenced people to prefer non-alcoholic beverages, including health drinks. This led to a steady decline in the global consumption of beer.

Hence, the propensity of consumers for non-alcoholic beverages is a major challenge for the growth of the global beer market during the forecast period.



Beer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Beer Market is segmented as below:

Packaging

Bottles



Cans

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the bottle segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Traditionally beer has been packaged in glass bottles, mainly brown-colored bottles. This is supported by the fact that a 600-ml bottle, that can be shared among 2-3 people is one of the most popular glass options. Modern-day consumers prefer lightweight metal cans that can be adapted to the social situation. However, many consumers still prefer glass bottles because they are free from bisphenol A (BPA), which is known to cause hypertension and reduce heart rate. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.



Beer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the beer market



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 141.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

