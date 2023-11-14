Beer Market to increase by USD 141.28 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer market size is expected to grow by USD 141.28 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of  3.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for beer in emerging economies is notably driving the beer market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and high rates of taxes on alcoholic beverages may impede market growth. The market is segmented by packaging (Bottles and Cans), distribution channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beer Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the bottles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Traditionally, beer has been packaged in glass bottles, typically brown-colored, with the 600-ml beer bottle being a popular choice that's easily shareable among 2-3 people. Modern consumers, however, are showing a preference for lightweight metal cans, which can adapt to various social situations. Additionally, alternative packaging materials like wooden containers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles have become available. The introduction of innovative Green Fiber Bottles presents a novel solution. These bottles are non-transparent and shatterproof, featuring a distinctive fiber structure. What's more, they are environmentally friendly and offer a sustainable option for beer packaging. Instead of a plastic seal, an impermeable coating is used. The wood fiber used for these bottles is sourced from sustainably managed wood fibers. These advancements are poised to stimulate growth in the bottle segment, consequently driving the expansion of the global market in the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC is estimated to account for  42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the expanding gross domestic product (GDP) and economic development in the region, the increasing popularity and widespread acceptance of beer in various APAC countries, the growth of the middle-class population, rising per capita income levels, and a growing preference for beer consumption among the millennial demographic. 

Company Insights 
The beer market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Beerwulf BV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, East 9th Brewing Co., Forbidden Root Restaurant and Brewery, Heineken NV, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Mikkeller APS, Mission Brewery, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, Swinkels Family Brewers, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Wild Beer Co.

The APAC Beer market size is projected to increase by USD 59.9 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027. 

The Europe - Craft Beer Market size is projected to increase by USD 13.06 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% between 2022 and 2027. 

