Beer Mug Market to grow by USD 18.34 million from 2023 to 2028; Arc Holdings, ARTon Products, bayerische glaswerke gmbh and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer mug market is estimated to grow by USD 18.34 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.48%. The beer mug market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer beer mug market are Arc Holdings, ARTon Products, bayerische glaswerke gmbh, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Borosil Ltd., Cello World Pvt. Ltd., Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Garbo Industrial Co. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., S Tirupati Balaji Glass Industries, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa, Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zenan Glass.

Company Offering:

Arc Holdings - The company offers beer mug under brands such as Luminarc, Arcoroc, and Chef and Sommelier.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In the global beer mug market, APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions led by countries such as China , Australia , Japan , Vietnam , and India . Such growth can be attributed to the growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) and economy in APAC.

Impactful driver- Growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars

Growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars Key Trend - Personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes

- Personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes Major Challenges - The criticality of inventory management and product sourcing

Market Segmentation

The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Through speciality stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores, the revenue of the offline distribution channel is generated. In addition, the rise in house parties and drinking games among the youth population is anticipated to boost the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Beer Mug Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

