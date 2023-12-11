Beer Mug Market to grow by USD 18.34 million from 2023 to 2028; Arc Holdings, ARTon Products, bayerische glaswerke gmbh and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

11 Dec, 2023, 14:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer mug market is estimated to grow by USD 18.34 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.48%. The beer mug market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer beer mug market are Arc Holdings, ARTon Products, bayerische glaswerke gmbh, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Borosil Ltd., Cello World Pvt. Ltd., Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Guangdong Garbo Industrial Co. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Lowes Co. Inc., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., S Tirupati Balaji Glass Industries, Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa, Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zenan Glass.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beer Mug Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beer Mug Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Arc Holdings - The company offers beer mug under brands such as Luminarc, Arcoroc, and Chef and Sommelier.
  • ARTon Products - The company offers beer mugs such as Libbey tankard 16 oz, Libbey beer 4 oz, and Libbey pub glass 12 oz.
  • bayerische glaswerke - The company offers beer mugs such as Spiegelau Beer Classics beer tulip, Spiegelau Beer Classics tall pilsner, and Spiegelau Beer Classics beer mug 0.5l.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. In the global beer mug market, APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions led by countries such as China, Australia, Japan, Vietnam, and India. Such growth can be attributed to the growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) and economy in APAC. 

 Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars
  • Key Trend - Personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes
  • Major Challenges - The criticality of inventory management and product sourcing

 Market Segmentation

  • The commercial segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Through speciality stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores, the revenue of the offline distribution channel is generated. In addition, the rise in house parties and drinking games among the youth population is anticipated to boost the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The APAC Beer market size is projected to increase by USD 59.9 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2027.

The beer market in US size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2022 and 2027. The beer market in US market size is forecast to increase by USD 24.15 billion.  

Beer Mug Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.72

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Uranium Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into strategic collaborations and M&A Trends

Uranium Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into strategic collaborations and M&A Trends

In a world increasingly prioritizing sustainable living, the Uranium Market emerges as a beacon of sustainable energy sources. According to...
Wheat Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into the Rising Veganism and expanding retail availability Trends

Wheat Market Report 2022 - 2027: Insights into the Rising Veganism and expanding retail availability Trends

In a world increasingly prioritizing holistic well-being, the Wheat Market emerges as a beacon of health-centric food choices. According to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.