Beer Packaging Market to Hit US$40.5 Billion by 2034 as Brewers Embrace Collaboration Packaging | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) unveils a comprehensive report on the global beer packaging market, delving into the key trends and triumphs that have shaped this dynamic landscape. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market's historical growth trajectory, highlighting the factors that have driven its expansion.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study of Beer Packaging Market by Bottles and Glass, Global Growth Opportunities, and Revenue Forecast from 2024 to 2034

The global beer packaging market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 28.7 billion in 2024, driven by premium and luxury packaging. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2034 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 40.5 billion by 2034.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Beer Packaging Market, 2024-2034: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-18423

One of the major factors contributing to the market's growth is the smart packaging. Integration of smart packaging features, such as temperature indicators or near-field communication tags, can enhance the consumer experience by providing real-time information about the status of the product or allowing interactive engagements.

Cultural and demographic factors, such as changing tastes and preferences among younger generations, can drive shifts in packaging trends. Understanding the target demographic and adapting packaging strategies accordingly is crucial.

Changes in the retail landscape, including the growth of specialty stores, online retail, and brewery taprooms, can influence packaging requirements. Packaging suitable for different retail environments is a consideration.

For craft beers and specialty brews that are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, packaging solutions with built in temperature control features can help maintain the quality of the product during transportation and storage.

Resealable packaging is gaining popularity, especially for larger beer containers like bottles and cans. The feature caters to consumers who may not consume an entire container in one sitting and want the option to reseal for later.

Collapsible or flat-pack packaging offers advantages in terms of storage and transportation efficiency, which can be particularly relevant for beer festivals, events, or situations where space is a constraint. Drawing inspiration from packaging trends in other beverage or even nonbeverage categories can lead to unique and innovative beer packaging designs. Wine, spirits, or soft drink trends may offer differentiation ideas.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global beer packaging market was valued at US$ 27.6 billion by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.4%.

The market in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034. By packaging format, the bottles segment will account for 41.3% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, the beer packaging market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.5%.

By 2034, the market value of beer packaging is expected to reach US$ 40.5 billion .

"In regions where cannabis-infused beverages are legal, the integration of cannabis into beer products may open up new packaging considerations, such as child-resistant features and clear labeling for regulatory compliance," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2019-2023), and forecasts (2024-2034). Buy this report today!

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the beer packaging market are Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group, Owens-Illinois, Inc., WestRock Company, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, Multi Packaging Solutions, Berlin Packaging, and CCL Industries Inc., among others.

Top of Form

Recent Developments

In 2023, Ardagh Glass Packaging added two new Boston Round bottles to its expanding collection of American manufactured bottles. The robust cylindrical Boston Round bottles come with continuous thread closures and are conveniently offered in 12 pack cases. Manufactured and designed in the United States, the bottles are crafted from high-quality glass, ensuring they are both 100 percent recyclable and endlessly recyclable.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global beer packaging market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the beer packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of packaging format (bottles, jerry cans, cans, and barrel), material (glass, and plastic), and capacity (upto 500 ml, 501 ml to 1000 ml, 1001 ml to 2000 ml, and above 2000 ml), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Packaging Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights