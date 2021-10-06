'Beer:30 with Adam Warner' Now Streaming on The Country Network with New Episodes Premiering Weekly on Saturdays & Encores on Mondays & Wednesdays Through December

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music recording artist and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner is both proud and humbled to announce his music show series Beer:30 with Adam Warner, made its network TV debut on Saturday, October 2 on The Country Network. Encore airings are scheduled weekly on the TCN App; Mondays at 9:30p ET / 8:30p CT and Wednesdays at 10:30p ET / 9:30p CT, with new episodes premiering weekly on Saturdays at 8:30p ET / 7:30p CT through December. The new show will also be made available for on-demand viewing via The Country Network's app on Roku, PlayStation, iPhone, or at watch.tcncountry.net/home . Over the air (OTA) TV networks broadcast true to the time zone the viewer is in. Check your local listings for details or visit tcncountry.net/where-to-watch.htm

[L-R: Cary Rolfe (TCN), Kent Bailey (TCN), Adam Warner, Tim Eaton (TCN) | Photo: Bill Vandiver] Beer:30 with Adam Warner on The Country Network

Adam features a slew of up-and-coming recording artists of various musical styles, including Nashville singer-songwriter Will Dakota (Episode #1 premiered 10/2), country & soul artist Ciara Rae (Episode #2 premiering 10/9), rock n' roll revivalist Jesse Kramer (Episode #3 premiering 10/16), country recording artist JD Shelburne (Episode #4 premiering 10/23), country soul singer-songwriter Audra McLaughlin, who appeared on The Voice in 2014 (Episode #5 premiering 10/30), and Nashville recording artist Noah Garner (Episode #6 premiering 11/6).

TCN broadcasts over the air and cable in 51 markets with DMA households of 40 Million, while also streaming on your favorite platforms. Each episode will also be made available for viewing as on-demand content using The Country Network's app.

Additional episodes have already been taped with country rock singer-songwriter Garrett Biggs, singer-songwriter Taylor Goyette, country duo American Young, country artist Ray Scott, country recording artist Jon Wood, and the founder of Whiskey Jam, Ward Guenther. Stay tuned for further announcements on when those episodes will air on TCN.

"I'm very excited to have my show Beer:30 picked up by The Country Network," Warner said. "What's crazy to me is that this show started as a simple way to stay in touch with my fans that wanted to see live country music. Now it will be reaching millions of households around the world via TCN. That's just amazing to a country boy like me!"

Upcoming Shows & Live-Streams:

OCT. 09 - The Ham Festival w/Jake Hoot / Cadiz, Ky.

OCT. 18-23 Million Dollar Cowboy Bar / Jackson Hole, Wyo.

NOV. 11 - A special Veterans Day appearance / 12p CT on RFD-TV

- For Adam's most updated show & live stream schedule, follow on BandsInTown , or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com.

