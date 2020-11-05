BeerAdvocate Announces Extreme Beer Fest®: Cyberspace

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Beer Fest®—BeerAdvocate's signature and widely popular beer festival that focuses on creative brewing—is going virtual. The 18th annual world-class celebration of brewers who push the boundaries of brewing and raise a fist at the norm will be held at thousands of homes on Feb. 5 and 6, 2021.

Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and in partnership with Half Time Beverage, Extreme Beer Fest®: Cyberspace attendees will receive a hand-curated box containing extreme beers, access to a guided tasting hosted by BeerAdvocate's Todd Alström and Dogfish Head's Sam Calagione, and a chance to learn about the beers from guest brewers during two live sessions online.

Participating brewers include:

Burley Oak Brewery ( Berlin, Md. )

) Carton Brewing Co. ( Atlantic Highlands, N.J. )

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery ( Milton, Del. )

) Great Notion ( Portland, Ore. )

) Japas Cervejaria (São Paulo, Brazil )

) Modist Brewing ( Minneapolis, Minn. )

) Mortalis Brewing Co. ( Avon, N.Y. )

) Short's Brewing Co. ( Bellaire, Mich. )

) The Lost Abbey ( San Marcos, Calif. )

) Plus, an exclusive collaboration from Los Angeles, Calif. (to be announced)

"I really miss our beer fests and I know many others do too. Without being able to host in-person events for the foreseeable future, we've decided to bring Extreme Beer Fest to attendees," stated Todd Alström, Founder of BeerAdvocate. "Most of the beers we've curated are fest exclusives or debuts. I'm excited to explore them with Sam, the brewers, and thousands of attendees while wearing my pajamas!"

"As the long-time sponsor brewery of the Extreme Beer Fest, everyone here at Dogfish Head is super excited for Cyberspace. The format that Team BeerAdvocate has constructed is going to be super fun and communal; and, of course, the highlight for beer lovers will be the focus on innovation and experimental brewing that has always been at the heart of the Extreme Beer Fest experience," added Sam Calagione, Founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. "We'll be presenting a couple of innovations that we're most excited about launching nationally in 2021 and Extreme Beer Fest attendees will be among the first in the country to try them."

Limited tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. PST for BeerAdvocate Respect Beer® Society members, public sales begin Friday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m. PST, and sales end Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. As with all past Extreme Beer Fests, Cyberspace is expected to sell out in advance.

